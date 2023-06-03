 
Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan continue to impress in T20 Vitality Blast

A collage of Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan's pictures from ongoing T20 Vitality Blast. — Twitter/@TrentBridge/@DerbyshireCCC

Pakistani star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and young talent Zaman Khan are continuing to impress their fans with their skills at the UK's T20 Vitality Blast.

Shaheen, who is representing the Nottinghamshire Outlaws, remained prominent with the bat as he smashed four boundaries to score 29 runs on 11 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Khan stood out as he put in a commendable performance with the ball. He bagged three wickets for 34 runs against the Birmingham Bears in Friday's match, while 12 of his deliveries in the four overs he bowled were dot balls.

After proving his mettle in Pakistan Super League (PSL), Khan made his way to the English county cricket. He is currently representing Derbyshire County Cricket Club in the T20 Vitality Blast this summer.

The 21-year-old bowler, with the highest 90MPH bowling speed, has featured in 49 T20 matches and bagged 59 wickets at an average of 23.35 and with best figures of 4-16. He also made his international debut in the away series against Afghanistan in March this year and has so far played in six T20Is while bowling at an impressive economy rate of 6.66.

As far as his PSL career is concerned, the right-armer was part of Lahore Qalandars both times they claimed the trophy. Moreover, he was also in the winning squad Jaffna Kings at the latest edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Meanwhile, youngster Naseem Shah also made an impact by giving only 20 runs in four overs. He also bagged a wicket for Leicestershire against Northamptonshire. 

