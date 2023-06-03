 
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal?

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning on turning the memoir Spare into a movie, by selling off their rights to a production house.

Plans for the future, and more money-making endeavors have been analyzed by sources.

These insiders made their revelations known to the Daily Express.

They were quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan are in a win-win position. He will command a top-dollar fee for the rights, while involving Arche­well would mean a more lucrative 'double dip'.”

This revelation has come in response to the long-standing relationship Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have with the streaming giant Netflix.

However, despite this relationship, and their near palatable popularity, the duo failed to rake in as much as The Da Vinci Code in 2003 [$6m (£4.8m)] or to J.K. Rowling for over $2m (£1.6m).

A separate source also echoed similar sentiments but noted that while “Nobody in these tough times is throwing money around like that” still “given the success of Spare and Harry's cachet, he can count on a record or near-record deal.”

