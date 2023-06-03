 
menu menu menu
amazing
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-meter-deep into Earth

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Chinese geologists are busy drilling the worlds deepest hole in Xinjiang’s Tarim Basin. — Xinhua
Chinese geologists are busy drilling the world's deepest hole in Xinjiang’s Tarim Basin. — Xinhua

If it’s not something like the journey to the centre of the Earth to explore the possible underworld then what it is? Chinese have once again plunged the world into bewilderment with everyone guessing what Beijing is up to this time.

Chinese scientists have embarked on a groundbreaking endeavour to drill a hole into the Earth's crust, delving 10,000 meters (32,808 feet) below the planet's surface, state media Xinhua reported.

This ambitious project, undertaken by the second largest economy in the world, seeks to explore new frontiers both above and below ground.

The drilling commenced in China's oil-rich Xinjiang region, as reported by the official Xinhua News Agency. Significantly, on the same morning, China launched its inaugural civilian astronaut into space from the Gobi Desert.

According to the report, the narrow shaft being drilled will traverse over 10 continental strata, or layers of rock, ultimately reaching the cretaceous system within the Earth's crust.

This system contains rock formations dating back approximately 145 million years. 

Sun Jinsheng, a scientist from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, likened the construction challenges of this drilling project to a large truck precariously manoeuvring on two thin steel cables.

The primary objectives of this initiative, led by China National Petroleum Corp., are to gather data about the Earth's internal structure and to test advanced deep underground drilling technologies. 

The project's completion is anticipated to require 457 days.

President Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of advancing deep Earth exploration in a speech to the nation's prominent scientists in 2021.

This type of research has the potential to identify valuable mineral and energy resources while aiding in the assessment of environmental risks such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

According to NewScientist, Xinjiang’s Tarim Basin houses some of China’s biggest and deepest oil fields, and Sinopec has developed other ultra-deep wells elsewhere in the region. 

This includes the Shunbei oil and gas field, where the company says it has drilled 49 wells deeper than 8000 metres, the scientific news website added.

The drilling project could also offer researchers an in-depth insight into the distinctive geology of the Tarim Basin. 

The basin collects water drained from three mountain ranges and is thought to have been formed during the closure of the Palaeo-Asian Ocean more than 200 million years ago.

“It looks very much like an industrial oil drilling project as opposed to a scientific drilling project,” NewScientis quoted Edward Sobel at the University of Potsdam in Germany as saying. “Research wells usually try very hard not to find oil and gas,” he added.

It is worth noting that the current record for the deepest man-made hole on Earth remains the Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole, which achieved a depth of 12,262 meters (40,230 feet) after 20 years of drilling in 1989.

More From Amazing:

Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-meter-deep into Earth

Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-meter-deep into Earth
WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck

WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck
WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road video

WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes
WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator

WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator
Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial

Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial
96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race

96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race
WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery video

WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery
WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog

WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog
WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma

WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma
Indian official who drained whole dam to retrieve phone suspended

Indian official who drained whole dam to retrieve phone suspended
40 crocodiles kill 72-year-old reptile farmer in Cambodia

40 crocodiles kill 72-year-old reptile farmer in Cambodia

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror
World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million
WATCH: Why world's tallest dog Zeus has a lazy lifestyle

WATCH: Why world's tallest dog Zeus has a lazy lifestyle
California man returns book to public library after nearly 100 years

California man returns book to public library after nearly 100 years
Longest nose record holder Mehmet Ozyurek passes away at 75

Longest nose record holder Mehmet Ozyurek passes away at 75
WATCH: Man sets new world record for longest time in plank position

WATCH: Man sets new world record for longest time in plank position
Shark attack survivor shares her story, 'plans to enjoy beach not water'

Shark attack survivor shares her story, 'plans to enjoy beach not water'