 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people
Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Prince William is hoping to inspire the love to nature among young pupils as he collaborates with Sir David Attenborough to bring out an environmental guide for children.

The Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize partnered with Hachette Children’s Group on a non-fiction book aimed at helping children learn more about the planet and climate change, via Express.co.uk.

The book, titled The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions to Repair Our Planet, is being written by Colin Butfield and Jonnie Hughes, and is expected to be published on October 12th, 2023.

The book will also include contributions from Sir David Attenborough, actor Shailene Woodley and Christiana Figueres, the former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“This first publication of the prestigious Earthshot Prize aimed at the next generation of innovators of climate solutions is the ultimate handbook for young people looking for practical solutions to help repair the planet,” said the publisher in a statement.

Director of Wren & Rook publishing, Laura Horsley said, “We’re delighted to be working with The Earthshot Prize to create an inspiring and practical environmental guide for children.”

She continued, “The book celebrates our planet’s diverse and rich habitats, amazing animals and wonderful landscapes, and introduces them to Earthshot innovators, entrepreneurs and game changers from Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Maathai to Sir David Attenborough. Young readers will discover how they can become the changemakers of the future, developing solutions to the world’s biggest problems.”

The Earthshot Prize was founded by the Prince and The Royal Foundation in 2020 to find solutions to “repair” the planet. The YouTube channel will share mini-documentaries, Q&As and YouTube Shorts to help the Prize reach younger and more international audiences.

More From Royals:

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’
Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people
Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’ video

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’
Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role

Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role
Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?

Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?
Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles video

Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles
‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles video

‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles
Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’

Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal?
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip
Prince William receives backlash after viral video video

Prince William receives backlash after viral video
Queen Elizabeth II got 'very much worse' at end: 'Was very confused' video

Queen Elizabeth II got 'very much worse' at end: 'Was very confused'
King Charles 'digital mishap' with Commonwealth video attacked: 'For the love of God' video

King Charles 'digital mishap' with Commonwealth video attacked: 'For the love of God'
Prince Harry has not 'rock solid inheritance' like William: 'Has to be less confrontational' video

Prince Harry has not 'rock solid inheritance' like William: 'Has to be less confrontational'
Sophie Wessex 'secret weapon' for King Charles success

Sophie Wessex 'secret weapon' for King Charles success

Prince Harry will split with Meghan in '5 years', will run with 'tail between his legs' video

Prince Harry will split with Meghan in '5 years', will run with 'tail between his legs'
Prince William others take charge as King leaves ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince William others take charge as King leaves ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry seeing ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’ video

Prince Harry seeing ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’
Prince Andrew accuser left embarrassed outside US court

Prince Andrew accuser left embarrassed outside US court