 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

During her Eras Tour in Chicago, Taylor Swift used her platform to celebrate Pride Month and encourage her fans to stand up against discriminatory legislation. 

Addressing the crowd at Soldier Field stadium, Swift expressed that her concert was a safe and celebratory space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you,” Swift said. 

“This is a celebratory space for you. One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.”

She commended the community for living authentically and supporting each other with love and acceptance. 

Swift highlighted the importance of her song "You Need To Calm Down," which includes empowering lyrics, and expressed her wish for every place to be safe and beautiful for the LGBTQ+ community. 

Swift has previously been vocal about political and social justice issues, endorsing candidates who fight for LGBTQ+ rights and speaking out against discrimination and systemic racism. 

At the concert, she urged her audience to take action and vote for legislators who protect and support the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing the need for ongoing support beyond Pride Month and holding politicians accountable for their stances on equality.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers' protest

Jennifer Garner joins Hollywood writers' protest

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One film

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One film
Jane McDonald is welcomed for British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield replacement

Jane McDonald is welcomed for British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield replacement
Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour
Amanda Seyfried addresses Tom Holland’s ‘sweet’ bond with her kids

Amanda Seyfried addresses Tom Holland’s ‘sweet’ bond with her kids
Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal
Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'
Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy video

Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
Brooke Shields admits she never wanted her daughter to join modelling industry

Brooke Shields admits she never wanted her daughter to join modelling industry
Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out video

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship video

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship
Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project

Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project
Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends video

Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement video

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’ video

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’? video

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’?
Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour? video

Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour?