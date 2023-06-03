Taylor Swift celebrates Pride month, advocates for LGBTQ+ community during Eras Tour

During her Eras Tour in Chicago, Taylor Swift used her platform to celebrate Pride Month and encourage her fans to stand up against discriminatory legislation.



Addressing the crowd at Soldier Field stadium, Swift expressed that her concert was a safe and celebratory space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you,” Swift said.

“This is a celebratory space for you. One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.”

She commended the community for living authentically and supporting each other with love and acceptance.

Swift highlighted the importance of her song "You Need To Calm Down," which includes empowering lyrics, and expressed her wish for every place to be safe and beautiful for the LGBTQ+ community.

Swift has previously been vocal about political and social justice issues, endorsing candidates who fight for LGBTQ+ rights and speaking out against discrimination and systemic racism.

At the concert, she urged her audience to take action and vote for legislators who protect and support the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing the need for ongoing support beyond Pride Month and holding politicians accountable for their stances on equality.