Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘panhandling for pity’ with endless whining’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of allegedly trying to ‘panhandle for pity’ after ‘selling out’ their relatives.

Royal author and writer Maureen Callahan brought these claims and admissions to light.

All of this has come in reference to a statement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s representative who went public after the Oprah interview.

At the time the rep said, “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do, but now [that] they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

Ms Callahan started her own piece for the Daily Mail by referencing this old statement and said, “It was to be, in sum and substance, their last word.”

“Yet over the past two-plus years, we’ve endured endless whining, cawing, moaning and panhandling for pity through their Netflix series, Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ (forever known as ‘WAAAGH!’), his sit-downs on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, ‘60 Minutes’, the Tom Bradby interview, and as the cover-couple of Time magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People’.”

Lest people forget “Meghan submitting to humiliating pranks on ‘Ellen’ — drinking milk from a baby bottle and eating like a chipmunk in public. Her ‘Archetypes’ podcast, her children’s book ‘The Bench’, her cover profiles in ‘Variety’ and ‘The Cut’.”

