Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Sania Mirza gives major summer vibes in floral outfit

Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar
Former Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza on Saturday lit up her Instagram feed by posting new pictures and people are gushing over her summer look. 

The sports star, who is known for actively posting updates from her life, posted a thread of pictures in which she could be seen slaying a floral two-piece suit. 

Following her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the 36-year-old looked gorgeous in a bright pink-coloured floral outfit paired with a black t-shirt and pink stilettos. 

Sania completed her look with a pair of golden earrings and rings, while for hair, she parted her hair in the middle with loose waves. As for the makeup, she chose to go for a smokey eye with a pop of pink on her lips. 

"The Final Look," wrote the mom-of-one as the caption of her post. 

The post has garnered over 42,000 likes and more than 500 comments since being shared.

The sports celeb — the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik — is highly adored and idolised at home and abroad for her style and outstanding sense of dressing.

Sania Mirza's Instagram account is a must-visit page if you are a fan or a supporter and want a glance into the celebrity's personal life.

