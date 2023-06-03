King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’

Britain’s King Charles on Friday arrived in Romania and expressed his true feelings for the country.



The King was received with military honours at Romania´s presidential palace in Bucharest.

Charles trip to Romania is his first abroad since he was crowned king on May 6.

Speaking at the reception, Charles said he has "always felt rather at home in Romania."

He further said, "I´ve come to love Romania: your culture and art, your heritage and history, your sweeping landscapes and priceless biodiversity.”

Earlier, the palace said, "The King has begun his first overseas visit since his coronation, travelling to Romania for a private solo stay in the country´s Transylvanian region."

"It is not known how long Charles will spend in Romania."

King Charles is also expected to travel to rural Transylvania, a region where he owns a number of properties and has often visited in the past.

Charles is expected to spend several days in the region, first heading to the village of Valea Zalanului and wrapping up his trip in the hamlet of Viscri.

Viscri won the heart of the then prince Charles when he first visited in 1998.

According to AFP, the house he bought there in 2006 was initially an occasional princely residence but has been transformed into a museum dedicated to botany.