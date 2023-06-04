 
menu menu menu
amazing
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Record-holder Louisiana dog's tongue is longer than soda can

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Guinness World Record declared Sunday that a dog from Louisiana has the world’s longest tongue in living dogs, longer than a soda can, with 12.7 cm long.

The dog named Zoey — a Labrador/German shepherd mix — was given the title for the longest tongue after a veterinarian measured from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue.

Earlier, the record was held by Bisbee, whose tongue estimates at 9.49 cm.

Sadie and Drew Williams — owners of Zoey — brought her home when she was six weeks old.

The owners stated that as a puppy, her tongue frequently stick out of her mouth. The owners thought she would "grow into it but as time went on people began to comment on how long her tongue was."

"We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old and in the first-ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out," Mrs Williams told Guinness World Records.

"It would be slobbering all over the place. So sometime last year we took her to the vet and measured her tongue," said noted Williams.

The owners underlined that Zoey likes outdoor visits, chasing squirrels, car rides, and canal swimming. However, she does not like baths.

They also said their Zoey is popular with the neighbours.

"Every now and then while we're out taking her on a walk, people will come up to her and want to pet her. We'll warn them ahead of time 'Hey, she's friendly but she might slobber on you,' and every now and then she will, and they'll have a big slobber mark on their black pants," Drew Williams said.

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Record-holder Louisiana dog's tongue is longer than soda can video

WATCH: Record-holder Louisiana dog's tongue is longer than soda can
Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-metre-deep into Earth

Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-metre-deep into Earth
WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck

WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck
WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road video

WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes
WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator

WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator
Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial

Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial
96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race

96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race
WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery video

WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery
WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog

WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog
WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma

WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma
Indian official who drained whole dam to retrieve phone suspended

Indian official who drained whole dam to retrieve phone suspended
40 crocodiles kill 72-year-old reptile farmer in Cambodia

40 crocodiles kill 72-year-old reptile farmer in Cambodia

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror
World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million
WATCH: Why world's tallest dog Zeus has a lazy lifestyle

WATCH: Why world's tallest dog Zeus has a lazy lifestyle
California man returns book to public library after nearly 100 years

California man returns book to public library after nearly 100 years
Longest nose record holder Mehmet Ozyurek passes away at 75

Longest nose record holder Mehmet Ozyurek passes away at 75
WATCH: Man sets new world record for longest time in plank position

WATCH: Man sets new world record for longest time in plank position