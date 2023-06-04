 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Web Desk

Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Kim Cattrall played Samantha Jones in HBOs Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall played Samantha Jones in HBO's 'Sex and the City'

Kim Cattrall has finally agreed to appear in the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That, but the actress had two strict conditions that had to be met for the cameo to happen.

Kim Cattrall had a falling out with former Sex and the City co-stars– mainly Sarah Jessica Parker when the latter made public condolences following the death of her brother. Cattrall was of the opinion that Parker used her brother’s passing for publicity.

As per Page Six, Cattrall's cameo, which is rumored to be a cliffhanger, came with two conditions. The first one being that she wouldn’t do any scenes with her Sex and the City co-stars while the second was that she wouldn’t meet showrunner Michael Patrick King.

A highly placed source told Page Six that “Kim had two stipulations -—one, that she would not act with any of the other girls, and two, she did not want to see Michael Patrick King.”

The source also added that Cattrall was paid handsomely for the cameo, “She will have gotten a s–tload of money. It just shows the power of Kim.”

The source also revealed that while the actress, 66, has agreed to a cameo, she will most likely not return for the show in its entirety as “she was treated poorly”.

And Just Like That Season 2 will be released on Max on June 22. 

