 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

ITV viewers are pointing out the striking similarities between Holly Willoughby and Jennifer Aniston.

Holly’s long-awaited speech addressing the Phillip Schofield scandal on Monday's This Morning has direct parallels with a hit TV show, viewers have pointed out.

The presenter made her return to ITV on Monday after two weeks off the air and started the show by addressing her former co-star's exit in an emotional monologue.

Viewers couldn't help pointing out that Holly's piece to the camera had striking similarities to the speech given by Jennifer Aniston's character Alex Levy in the opening episode of the hit AppleTV+ series The Morning Show.

Holly opened her own speech by telling herself 'right, deep breath.'

She then asked if viewers 'are OK' stating that 'I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have - shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions.'

Viewers were quick to point out the similarities on Twitters as they watched Holly's speech, with one quipping: 'Anyone else getting Jennifer Aniston "the morning show" vibes?'

'This is uncanny' agreed another, while another tweeted in reply to ITV 'Feels like the morning show you guys need to be creative and create some original drama.'

One eagle-eyed fan also took to Twitter last week to note that in another hilarious twist of fate, Holly and Phillip made a cameo in The Morning Show, appearing in the background of a scene where Alex is embroiled in a row with show bosses.

The screenshot was reposted by one fan, who wrote: 'Holly Willoughby is literally Jennifer Aniston in The Mornin Show.


More From Entertainment:

Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Handmaid's Tale-inspired hoods turn heads at Kanye West's Sunday Service
Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement

Holly Willoughby gives off Jennifer Aniston vibes in emotional statement
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala
'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

'Wait is over’: Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez video

Ben Affleck kids' move in with him to live with 'cool & exciting' stepmom Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift is the ‘leader’ in rumoured romance with Matty Healy
Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time video

Bruce Willis 'fell in love' with granddaughter 'instantly' as he embraced her for first time

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London video

Selena Gomez reunites with Nicola Peltz for a girl’s day out in London

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him video

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres

The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden wows in daring mini-dress

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'

Studio Ghibli shuns marketing for Hayao Miyazaki's final film 'How Do You Live?'
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits $1.3billion to become second-highest grossing animated film ever
Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’

Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’
Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary

Shakira hangs out with Lewis Hamilton as she returns to Barcelona on breakup anniversary

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks box office expectations

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks box office expectations
Lily-Rose Depp shares excitement ahead of ‘The Idol’ premiere video

Lily-Rose Depp shares excitement ahead of ‘The Idol’ premiere
Angelina Jolie wants to adopt another child years after Brad Pitt divorce? video

Angelina Jolie wants to adopt another child years after Brad Pitt divorce?
Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage