Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

Former US President Donald Trump in Iowa. Twitter/TeamTrump

Lawyers representing Donald Trump recently met with special counsel Jack Smith and other officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The meeting took place amid growing speculation that Smith might seek to indict Trump. The lawyers, John Rowley, James Trusty, and Lindsey Halligan, visited the DOJ headquarters in Washington, D.C. However, they did not provide any comments regarding the meeting.

Trump voiced his concerns on social media, questioning why the DOJ would charge him when he believes he has done nothing wrong, especially since no other presidents have faced charges. The meeting did not involve Attorney General Merrick Garland or Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. The special counsel's office has not responded to requests for comments.

Smith is currently investigating Trump in two separate cases. One case focuses on Trump's retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving the White House. Smith is examining whether Trump obstructed justice by impeding the recovery of these documents by the National Archives and Records Administration. The other case investigates Trump's attempts, along with his campaign lawyers and allies, to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election and block confirmation of Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College.

Apart from the ongoing federal investigations, Trump is also facing a criminal investigation by a state prosecutor in Atlanta for his efforts to reverse Biden's victory in Georgia. In addition, Trump was indicted by a grand jury in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to a porn star before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty, and the trial is scheduled for March next year.

It is worth noting that Trump is the first US president, current or former, to be criminally charged. As investigations continue, the legal challenges surrounding Trump's actions remain a prominent topic.