Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger believes heaven ‘a fantasy’: Here’s why

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his two cents on death and heaven

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently shared his two cents on death and heaven.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, the Terminator star was questioned about the life after death.

The actor replied, “It reminds me of Howard Stern's question to me. ‘Tell me, governor, what happens to us when we die?’ I said, ‘Nothing. You're six feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a liar’.”

Arnold explained, “We don't know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I'm not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that.”

Addressing the topic of heaven, the actor revealed that he considered it as a “fantasy”.

“When people talk about, ‘I will see them again in heaven’, it sounds so good, but the reality is that we won't see each other again after we're gone. That's the sad part,” remarked the 75-year-old.

Arnold stated, “I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don't.”

The actor also mentioned, “Heaven is where I put a person who I love dearly, who is kind, who is generous, who made a difference in my life and other people's lives.”

“I keep them in a spot in my head, like that front row that you have of all of your friends. And you always have a good feeling when you think of them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Arnold’s new three-part documentary will stream on Netflix on June 7. 

