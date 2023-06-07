Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam. Illustrative image from vietnamnet.vn

Vietnam's flourishing culinary scene has been recognised with its first-ever Michelin stars. The prestigious dining guide awarded one star each to four restaurants: Gia, Tam Vi, and Hibana by Koki in Hanoi, and Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City.

While traditional street food establishments serving popular dishes like pho and bun cha did not receive stars, Vietnamese flavors were well-represented among the winners.

Tam Vi, known for its northern Vietnamese cuisine, offers dishes such as ham with periwinkle snails and crab soup with spinach. The restaurant's owner, Tam, named it after herself with the intention of creating a homely dining experience. Gia, a contemporary restaurant in Hanoi, was founded by chef Sam Tran, who studied in Australia before returning to Vietnam to showcase the diverse flavors of Vietnamese culture.

Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City received recognition for its modern interpretations of Vietnamese classics, including bone marrow wagyu beef pho. Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, highlighted the vibrant and diverse dining scenes in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Apart from the Michelin-starred restaurants, the Michelin Guide also published other lists, including Michelin Selected, Michelin Guide Special Awards, and the Bib Gourmand. These lists featured a total of 103 restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, showcasing the culinary excellence of Vietnam.

Vietnam's inclusion in the Michelin Guide reflects the country's growing reputation as a culinary destination. The Michelin star ratings signify exceptional quality, with one star denoting a very high-quality restaurant. The recognition brings global attention to Vietnam's unique and flavorful cuisine, further enhancing its status on the international culinary map.