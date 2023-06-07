 
menu menu menu
amazing
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam. Illustrative image from vietnamnet.vn
 Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam. Illustrative image from vietnamnet.vn

Vietnam's flourishing culinary scene has been recognised with its first-ever Michelin stars. The prestigious dining guide awarded one star each to four restaurants: Gia, Tam Vi, and Hibana by Koki in Hanoi, and Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City.

While traditional street food establishments serving popular dishes like pho and bun cha did not receive stars, Vietnamese flavors were well-represented among the winners.

Tam Vi, known for its northern Vietnamese cuisine, offers dishes such as ham with periwinkle snails and crab soup with spinach. The restaurant's owner, Tam, named it after herself with the intention of creating a homely dining experience. Gia, a contemporary restaurant in Hanoi, was founded by chef Sam Tran, who studied in Australia before returning to Vietnam to showcase the diverse flavors of Vietnamese culture.

Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City received recognition for its modern interpretations of Vietnamese classics, including bone marrow wagyu beef pho. Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, highlighted the vibrant and diverse dining scenes in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Apart from the Michelin-starred restaurants, the Michelin Guide also published other lists, including Michelin Selected, Michelin Guide Special Awards, and the Bib Gourmand. These lists featured a total of 103 restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, showcasing the culinary excellence of Vietnam.

Vietnam's inclusion in the Michelin Guide reflects the country's growing reputation as a culinary destination. The Michelin star ratings signify exceptional quality, with one star denoting a very high-quality restaurant. The recognition brings global attention to Vietnam's unique and flavorful cuisine, further enhancing its status on the international culinary map.

More From Amazing:

Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam

Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam
WATCH: Man smashes record for fastest passing 80lb weight hand to hand

WATCH: Man smashes record for fastest passing 80lb weight hand to hand
Woman steps on massive mastodon tooth at Rio Del Mar State Beach

Woman steps on massive mastodon tooth at Rio Del Mar State Beach
WATCH: Passengers chill as air-cooler-fitted autorickshaw hits road video

WATCH: Passengers chill as air-cooler-fitted autorickshaw hits road
WATCH: Record-holder Louisiana dog's tongue is longer than soda can video

WATCH: Record-holder Louisiana dog's tongue is longer than soda can
Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-metre-deep into Earth

Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-metre-deep into Earth
WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck

WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck
WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road video

WATCH: Car dodges deadly Russian missile on busy Kyiv road

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes

WATCH: Black bear sneaks into bakery, munches on 60 cupcakes
WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator

WATCH: Fearless woman takes walk with alligator
Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial

Why thousands are visiting Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body 5 years after burial
96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race

96-year-old sets new world record in 5k race
WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery video

WATCH: Bear steals 60 cupcakes from Connecticut bakery
WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog

WATCH: Man jumps into half-frozen lake to rescue drowning dog
WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma

WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma
Indian official who drained whole dam to retrieve phone suspended

Indian official who drained whole dam to retrieve phone suspended
40 crocodiles kill 72-year-old reptile farmer in Cambodia

40 crocodiles kill 72-year-old reptile farmer in Cambodia

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror

WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror
World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

World shocked as Texas teen brutally kills entire family

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million

Basketball star Jordan‘s 1992 jersey sells for over $3 million