Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
'Hold my baby': Mom fearlessly fights with brawling men at Australian mall

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

A person can be seen stopping another from joining the fight at an Australian Tamworth Woolworths store in this screen grab taken on June 7, 2023. — YouTube/7NewsAustralia
A video went viral on social media showing multiple women and men brawling at an Australian Tamworth Woolworths store.

The video was shot by an onlooker and was shared with the police.

The video shows a heated argument turned into a battle royale at the mall after men and women joined the brawl, which snowballed into a slugfest, while worried customers tried to stop the crazy combatants.

About 10 people were reported to be involved in the fight and one of the women — engaged in the fight — passed her infant to a nearby person before taking part in the brawl, hitting and punching a man.

A woman can be seen handing over a child to an onlooker to join the fight at an Australian Tamworth Woolworths store in this screen grab taken on June 7, 2023. — YouTube/7NewsAustralia
Shelf items were flying in the air during the scuffle before Woolworth’s security came in to stop the fight.

People can be seen embroiled in the fight that took place at an Australian Tamworth Woolworths store in this screen grab taken on June 7, 2023. — YouTube/7NewsAustralia
New South Wales police said in a statement that officers were called to the supermarket on Peel Street at about 5pm on June 1 following reports of a fight.

Women can be seen involved in the fight at an Australian Tamworth Woolworths store in this screen grab taken on June 7, 2023. — YouTube/7NewsAustralia
Officers attached to Oxley Police District were told a fight has broken out after a verbal spat in the supermarket.

They were offering support to staff involved, said a Woolworths spokesperson.

Men can be seen involved in the fight at an Australian Tamworth Woolworths store in this screen grab taken on June 7, 2023. — YouTube/7NewsAustralia
“We’re aware of an incident that occurred at our Eastpoint Tamworth store late last week and there’s no place for violence like this anywhere in our community,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re offering team members who witnessed it access to counselling services, and we continue to assist police with their inquiries.”

