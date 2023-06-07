Karachi TikTokers apologise for mocking traffic police

Tiktoker Raees Jaffer can be seen in this screengrab shared by Karachi Police. — Twitter/@KarachiPolice_

KARACHI: Two Karachi-based TikTokers — Shahab Khan and Raees Jaffar — tendered an apology to police for mocking the law enforcement agency in their videos.

TikToker Jaffar was apprehended by the police from Shah Faisal for not having documents. He, when got a chance during detention, recorded a video while sitting in an offensive manner on SHO’s chair which went viral on social media.

The police arrested him again and released him only after he apologised for his conduct.

In his confession, Jaffar admitted his mistake, saying he made the video without approval inside the police station and that he regrets it.

In a similar development, TikToker Shahab Khan, who made fun of traffic police tendered an apology.

Khan said he never intended to mock the police and he only made the video in a lighter mode.

“I made a video just for fun which sent the wrong message. The video has been deleted and I am very ashamed and sorry for this.

In the video, shared on the official Karachi Police Twitter account, Khan can be seen giving a bribe to an unseen policeman. However, he apologised for it.