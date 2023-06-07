 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Karachi TikTokers apologise for mocking traffic police

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Tiktoker Raees Jaffer can be seen in this screengrab shared by Karachi Police. — Twitter/@KarachiPolice_
 Tiktoker Raees Jaffer can be seen in this screengrab shared by Karachi Police. — Twitter/@KarachiPolice_

KARACHI: Two Karachi-based TikTokers — Shahab Khan and Raees Jaffar — tendered an apology to police for mocking the law enforcement agency in their videos.

TikToker Jaffar was apprehended by the police from Shah Faisal for not having documents. He, when got a chance during detention, recorded a video while sitting in an offensive manner on SHO’s chair which went viral on social media.

The police arrested him again and released him only after he apologised for his conduct.

In his confession, Jaffar admitted his mistake, saying he made the video without approval inside the police station and that he regrets it.

In a similar development, TikToker Shahab Khan, who made fun of traffic police tendered an apology.

Khan said he never intended to mock the police and he only made the video in a lighter mode.

“I made a video just for fun which sent the wrong message. The video has been deleted and I am very ashamed and sorry for this.

In the video, shared on the official Karachi Police Twitter account, Khan can be seen giving a bribe to an unseen policeman. However, he apologised for it.

More From Pakistan:

PHC orders release of PTI's Ali Mohammad Khan

PHC orders release of PTI's Ali Mohammad Khan
Karachi TikTokers apologise for mocking traffic police

Karachi TikTokers apologise for mocking traffic police
1,340km away from Karachi, 'Biparjoy' intensifies into 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'

1,340km away from Karachi, 'Biparjoy' intensifies into 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'
SC clubs ECP's election case, petitions challenging judgment review law

SC clubs ECP's election case, petitions challenging judgment review law
Jinnah House attack: US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

Jinnah House attack: US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah
'Ensure availability of LG reps on June 15,' ECP tells Sindh CS

'Ensure availability of LG reps on June 15,' ECP tells Sindh CS
Karachi, Islamabad among 'cheapest' cities in world for expats

Karachi, Islamabad among 'cheapest' cities in world for expats
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' in 24hrs

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' in 24hrs
Geo News journalist returns home 'safe and sound'

Geo News journalist returns home 'safe and sound'
US announces over $16m additional flood aid for Pakistan

US announces over $16m additional flood aid for Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries ahead of Eid ul Adha

Govt employees to get salaries ahead of Eid ul Adha
Govt decides to shut markets across country by 8pm

Govt decides to shut markets across country by 8pm
Netherlands' queen wears Pakistani designer's dress on royal wedding

Netherlands' queen wears Pakistani designer's dress on royal wedding
PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail
Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest

Bushra Bibi moves LHC to avoid possible arrest
Reham Khan advises PML-N leader ‘don’t be like PTI’

Reham Khan advises PML-N leader ‘don’t be like PTI’

Supreme Court disposes of JI plea seeking privatisation of K-Electric

Supreme Court disposes of JI plea seeking privatisation of K-Electric
Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP

Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP
Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi
Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case

Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case
LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi