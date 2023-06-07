Vanessa Feltz makes serious claims about This Morning stars

Feltz has suggested the stars who have spoken out against This Morning have a grudge against the show.

The likes of former host Eamonn Holmes, 63, and ex-resident doctor Ranj Singh, 43, have criticised Phillip Schofield and This Morning after Phil left the show last month.

Broadcaster Phillip, 61, stepped down amid rumours of a feud between him and co-host Holly Willoughby, 42 before he admitted he'd had an affair with a much younger colleague, which led to him leaving the programme and being dropped by his agents.

During her Talk TV show on Tuesday, Vanessa, 61, who regularly appears on This Morning herself, said to showbiz presenter Ellie Phillips: 'It has been suggested that quite a lot of the people who are very vocally critical of This Morning.

'And, actually, it's a handful of people, there are some celebrities, a couple of journalists, and what's been suggested is quite a lot of them were once on the programme and aren't on it anymore.

And that is the reason for this aggrieved, grudging malice that is coming out but if you ask people who are still on the programme and who are on it regularly, who enjoy being on it, they won't know what they're talking about.'

It comes after Eamonn claimed there was a 'cover-up' at This Morning.