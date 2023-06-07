Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi. — AFP/File

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi won't be returning to FC Barcelona as MLS side Inter Miami are set to sign the renowned soccer player.



The development was revealed by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter handle. Messi could make his debut for Miami in July or August.

It must be noted that Messi had left French side Paris Saint-Germain at the end of current season.

Barcelona's financial problems reportedly quashed Messi's desire to reunite with the La Liga giants, where he rose to fame between 2004-21.

Last month, PSG suspended Messi for two weeks for missing a training session to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Messi was not allowed to train or participate in matches with the first team and was not paid during his suspension.

According to details, PSG manager Christophe Galtier told his players that they would be given two days off, Monday and Tuesday, if they win against Lorient on Sunday, April 30, but they were called in for training on Monday, May 1, in case of a loss.

“Messi, 35, asked if he would be allowed to travel to the Arab gulf to honour his sponsorship deal as a Saudi ambassador, and Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos gave him the green light to go in the result of a win or draw, but not a defeat,” ESPN stated.

“However, following PSG's humbling 3-1 defeat to Lorient, Messi flew to Saudi Arabia without asking again for permission, sources told ESPN, meaning he could not attend training on Monday.

“Sources told ESPN the situation created tensions within the dressing room, with some players unhappy with the incident.”

Messi signed for PSG from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.