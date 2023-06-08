Iconic wrestler The Iron Sheik passes away at 81

Wrestling legend The Iron Sheik. AFP/File

Wrestling legend The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, has died at the age of 81.

The news of his passing was announced on his Twitter account, and his family released a statement expressing their sadness but also celebrating his enduring legacy. The Iron Sheik was known for his villainous character and his signature move, the Camel Clutch chin lock. He achieved great success in the wrestling world, including winning the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983.

Born in Iran, The Iron Sheik moved to the United States and eventually found his way into professional wrestling. Before his wrestling career, he was a bodyguard for the shah of Iran and a Greco-Roman wrestler who almost made it to the Olympic team in 1968. He later became an assistant coach for the American wrestling team.

During his time in the wrestling industry, The Iron Sheik became a popular figure, especially in the 1980s when he feuded with wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter. His charismatic personality and in-ring skills captivated audiences around the world. Despite portraying a villainous character, he won the hearts of many with his charm and infectious spirit.

In addition to his wrestling career, The Iron Sheik gained a new following through his active presence on Twitter, where he entertained fans with his eccentric and often humorous tweets. He had a substantial following of over 640,000 people on the platform.

The Iron Sheik's family described him as a loving and dedicated father who instilled values of perseverance and determination in his children. They emphasised his guidance and unwavering belief in their potential as a driving force behind their success.

The wrestling community mourned the loss of The Iron Sheik, with WWE and fellow wrestlers paying tribute to his legacy. His impact on the world of professional wrestling is undeniable, and he will be remembered as a true legend who left a lasting mark on the industry.

While the cause of his death was not disclosed, his family expressed gratitude for the support and love they received during this difficult time. The Iron Sheik's memory will endure for generations to come, ensuring that his contributions to wrestling are not forgotten.