Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid 'fake' friendship comments

Holly Willoughby on Wednesday gave a befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid his fake friendship claims.

Eamonn, 63, had accused Holly, 42, of using Alison Hammond, 48, and said that their friendship would never have happened two years ago, as the ladies put on a united front in the wake of the recent Phillip Schofield scandal.

Holly hosted the ITV daytime show alongside Craig Doyle on Wednesday, as he took over from Josie Gibson, 38, who co-hosted on Monday and Tuesday.

Josie appeared on the show in a link filmed by the Kennet and Avon canal.

She said: 'Stick with us over the next few days because I'm going to be on my own canal boat adventure and tomorrow is Best Friends Day, so my friends better be ready! Got a canal boat waiting for you...'

Holly responded: 'Aw, enjoy that! Think of all the friends getting on the canal with her. The canals are about to get even more dangerous, Craig!'

Craig asked: 'How many of you are going, Jose?'

Josie replied: 'Well, I've been trying to round them out but Alison can't make it, Holly's obviously in the studio, so I've got one or two.'

Holly interrupted with a grin: 'Alison can't come because she's at mine tonight! That's what I do know!'

Holly’s reaction appeared after a bombshell interview for GB News, in which the former This Morning host slammed the impression that the pair are suddenly close pals, insisting that for over a decade, there was 'never any contact between them.'

Speaking to Dan Wootton, Eamonn insisted that the idea that Holly is friends with Alison is 'nonsense,' claiming that the presenter 'liked mixing in circles, which she thought would open doors for her.'

He added: 'And they're always seen I mean, this nonsense that goes on that Holly Willoughby now has Alison Hammond as her best friend, and it's Alison Hammond's birthday party and Alison Hammond goes to Holly Willoughby's select night out with her friends.