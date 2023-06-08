 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid 'fake' friendship comments

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid fake friendship comments
Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid 'fake' friendship comments

Holly Willoughby on Wednesday gave a befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid his fake friendship claims.

Eamonn, 63, had accused Holly, 42, of using Alison Hammond, 48, and said that their friendship would never have happened two years ago, as the ladies put on a united front in the wake of the recent Phillip Schofield scandal.

Holly hosted the ITV daytime show alongside Craig Doyle on Wednesday, as he took over from Josie Gibson, 38, who co-hosted on Monday and Tuesday.

Josie appeared on the show in a link filmed by the Kennet and Avon canal.

She said: 'Stick with us over the next few days because I'm going to be on my own canal boat adventure and tomorrow is Best Friends Day, so my friends better be ready! Got a canal boat waiting for you...'

Holly responded: 'Aw, enjoy that! Think of all the friends getting on the canal with her. The canals are about to get even more dangerous, Craig!'

Craig asked: 'How many of you are going, Jose?'

Josie replied: 'Well, I've been trying to round them out but Alison can't make it, Holly's obviously in the studio, so I've got one or two.'

Holly interrupted with a grin: 'Alison can't come because she's at mine tonight! That's what I do know!'

Holly’s reaction appeared after a bombshell interview for GB News, in which the former This Morning host slammed the impression that the pair are suddenly close pals, insisting that for over a decade, there was 'never any contact between them.'

Speaking to Dan Wootton, Eamonn insisted that the idea that Holly is friends with Alison is 'nonsense,' claiming that the presenter 'liked mixing in circles, which she thought would open doors for her.'

He added: 'And they're always seen I mean, this nonsense that goes on that Holly Willoughby now has Alison Hammond as her best friend, and it's Alison Hammond's birthday party and Alison Hammond goes to Holly Willoughby's select night out with her friends. 

More From Entertainment:

Amanda Holden appears with a strong message, denies feud with Holly Willoughby

Amanda Holden appears with a strong message, denies feud with Holly Willoughby
Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jodie Comer ‘halts’ Prima Facie show after struggling to breathe amid New York City air crisis

Jodie Comer ‘halts’ Prima Facie show after struggling to breathe amid New York City air crisis
Hayley Williams gushes over pal Taylor Swift: ‘first industry friend I ever made’

Hayley Williams gushes over pal Taylor Swift: ‘first industry friend I ever made’
ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours

ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours
Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity

Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity
Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic

Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic
Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood

Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood
James Cameron once snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger: Here's why

James Cameron once snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger: Here's why
Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer

Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer
Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep

Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep
Jennifer Aniston spreads motivational vibes at 54

Jennifer Aniston spreads motivational vibes at 54
Gigi Hadid meet Leonardo DiCaprio mum during lunch date

Gigi Hadid meet Leonardo DiCaprio mum during lunch date
Brad Pitt used to 'sneak into' Geena Davis room amid secret affair

Brad Pitt used to 'sneak into' Geena Davis room amid secret affair
Tom Holland counts blessings as he 'returns' to 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland counts blessings as he 'returns' to 'Spider-Man 4'
Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment': Check video

Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment': Check video
'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie

'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie
Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'
Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?

Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?
Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London

Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London
Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston