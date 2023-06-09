 
menu menu menu
world
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Satellite imagery shows adverse air quality impacts on US

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

People watch the sunset as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hang over the Manhattan skyline, in New York City, New York, US, June 7, 2023. — Reuters
People watch the sunset as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hang over the Manhattan skyline, in New York City, New York, US, June 7, 2023. — Reuters

Officials said that wildfires in Canada are deteriorating the air quality in the Northeastern parts of the US, with satellite imagery showing the impact of the fires as it continues to burn in the neighbouring country.

An estimated 3.8 million hectares (9.4 million acres) have already been burned, forcing thousands to flee their homes after the world wildfires season started in Canada.

Warm, dry conditions were expected to persist in the months ahead.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), one of its satellites showed some of the smoke being "swept up" by a swirling system.

A woman walks as the sun rises behind One World Trade Center and the New York skyline, while smoke from Canada wildfires covers the Manhattan borough as it is seen from the Liberty State Park on June 8, 2023, in New Jersey. — AFP
A woman walks as the sun rises behind One World Trade Center and the New York skyline, while smoke from Canada wildfires covers the Manhattan borough as it is seen from the Liberty State Park on June 8, 2023, in New Jersey. — AFP   

Department of Environmental Conservation noted that an air quality health advisory was in effect Wednesday for much of New York.

The advisory regarded air quality "unhealthy" for the New York City metropolitan area, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Central New York.

It also noted that air quality was "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, and Western New York. Air quality in the Adirondacks was "moderate," according to the advisory.

New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity and children, older adults and those with heart or breathing problems may be "especially sensitive and should avoid outdoor activities during this time," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

"This is an unprecedented event in our city, and New Yorkers must take precautions," he said.

It is the worst air quality since the 1960s, according to CBS New York.

The skies in the afternoon Wednesday turned orange in the greater New York City.

New Jersey officials upgraded the state's air quality alert to "unhealthy," while the governor strongly advised residents to stay inside.

Eric Adams said his team was "vigilantly" monitoring the wildfires and their impact.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Atlanta, Georgia, said Wednesday: “Air quality warnings were also in effect in Maryland, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Delaware — with effects moving further down the East Coast. reduced air quality was possible and into the night due to smoke from the Canadian fires."

According to a report from CBS Philadelphia, late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, the city had the worst air quality of any major city in the world.

More than 100 wildfires are burning across the Canadian border in Quebec and Ottawa, with more than 9.3 million acres "charred," The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams said on CBS Mornings Wednesday.

In a tweet, NWS shared a post showing orange atmosphere and wrote: "No, this is not Mars." 

And the smoke that has since drifted to the US "could last for a while."

"There's going to be thick smoke pollution at least through Saturday, especially in the Northeast," she said.

The NWS advised people in the region to monitor their local air quality forecasts before spending time outdoors.

"Before spending time outdoors, check the air quality forecast. Make sure you aren't doing yourself more harm than good."  

More From World:

Ruby gemstone fetches record-breaking $34.8 million at auction

Ruby gemstone fetches record-breaking $34.8 million at auction
UKHSA issues heat-alert as temperatures may go up to 30°C over weekend

UKHSA issues heat-alert as temperatures may go up to 30°C over weekend
Blast at funeral kills 11 in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

Blast at funeral kills 11 in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

Stabbing in France leaves several injured including children, suspect arrested

Stabbing in France leaves several injured including children, suspect arrested
WATCH: Hawaii's Kilauea violent eruption triggers red alert for aviators

WATCH: Hawaii's Kilauea violent eruption triggers red alert for aviators
India successfully tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile

India successfully tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile
Fox News alleges Tucker Carlson breached contract with Twitter show

Fox News alleges Tucker Carlson breached contract with Twitter show
Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'

Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'
Indian PM Modi to embark on maiden state visit to US this month

Indian PM Modi to embark on maiden state visit to US this month
MBS, Blinken hold ‘candid discussion’ on bilateral issues in Jeddah

MBS, Blinken hold ‘candid discussion’ on bilateral issues in Jeddah
WATCH: Mike Pence formally enters US presidential race, challenges Trump video

WATCH: Mike Pence formally enters US presidential race, challenges Trump
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery amid age-related worries

Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery amid age-related worries
Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured

Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured
SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market
Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands

Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands
Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa

Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa
Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida

Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida
Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster

Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race
'New era': Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years

'New era': Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years
Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison

Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison