 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone
Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently dished out details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone in the 80s in his Netflix documentary, Arnold.

“I always need an enemy,” said the 75-year-old.

Schwarzenegger stated, “Every time he came out with a movie, like ‘Rambo II,’ I had to figure out a way of now outdoing that.”

Following the release of Stallone’s Rambo II, Schwarzenegger revealed that he came out with action movie, Commando in 1985.

“We were incredibly antagonistic. We couldn’t even stand to be in the same room. People had to separate us,” recalled Stallone in the documentary.

Stallone shared, “Arnold started to come on strong… we were great warriors that are travelling the same course. There was only room for one of us.”

During the show, Schwarzenegger confessed, “We were competing about everything. The body being ripped and oiled up. Who is more vicious? Who is more tough? Who uses bigger knives? Who uses bigger guns?”

However, the Rocky star mentioned that he would get “knocked out” by Schwarzenegger at the box office.

Stallone quipped, “He wanted to be number one. Unfortunately, he got there.”

“Sly and I were at war… Without Stallone, I maybe wouldn’t have been as motivated during the ‘80s to do the kind of movies I did and work as hard as I did,” added Schwarzenegger.

Over the years, the Hollywood action stars’ rivalry subsided and later they shared the screen in movies like Escape Plan and The Expendables.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger and Stallone will be seen together on The Expendables 4, which is slated to release in September. 

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher
Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV

Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV
Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover

Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover
Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel
Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots
K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues

K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues
K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’

K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck
Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’
Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”
'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America
Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation

Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation
Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth

Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth
Niall Horan ‘afraid’ to go out after being chased by One Direction crazy fans

Niall Horan ‘afraid’ to go out after being chased by One Direction crazy fans
Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment

Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment
Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing
Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy

Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance