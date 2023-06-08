Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently dished out details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone in the 80s in his Netflix documentary, Arnold.



“I always need an enemy,” said the 75-year-old.

Schwarzenegger stated, “Every time he came out with a movie, like ‘Rambo II,’ I had to figure out a way of now outdoing that.”

Following the release of Stallone’s Rambo II, Schwarzenegger revealed that he came out with action movie, Commando in 1985.

“We were incredibly antagonistic. We couldn’t even stand to be in the same room. People had to separate us,” recalled Stallone in the documentary.

Stallone shared, “Arnold started to come on strong… we were great warriors that are travelling the same course. There was only room for one of us.”

During the show, Schwarzenegger confessed, “We were competing about everything. The body being ripped and oiled up. Who is more vicious? Who is more tough? Who uses bigger knives? Who uses bigger guns?”

However, the Rocky star mentioned that he would get “knocked out” by Schwarzenegger at the box office.

Stallone quipped, “He wanted to be number one. Unfortunately, he got there.”

“Sly and I were at war… Without Stallone, I maybe wouldn’t have been as motivated during the ‘80s to do the kind of movies I did and work as hard as I did,” added Schwarzenegger.

Over the years, the Hollywood action stars’ rivalry subsided and later they shared the screen in movies like Escape Plan and The Expendables.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger and Stallone will be seen together on The Expendables 4, which is slated to release in September.