Thursday Jun 08, 2023
'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

Johnny Depp fans can anticipate the release of his first film in three years, Jeanne Du Barry

Vertical has obtained the distribution rights for North America. The French-language movie premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and marks Depp's return to the big screen after his highly publicized defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. 

Following its premiere, the Jeanne Du Barry had a successful initial release in France, grossing $2.56 million in its first week at the box office. Directed and written by Maïwenn, the film portrays Depp as Louis XV, the king of France, while Maïwenn plays Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class woman who captivates the monarch and becomes his last official mistress. 

The story revolves around the scandal and resistance Jeanne faces when introduced to the aristocratic world. 

Although the film received mixed reviews, Depp received a heartfelt standing ovation during its Cannes screening. 

During a press conference, Depp expressed his admiration for Maïwenn's bold choice in casting him, a "hillbilly from Kentucky," for the royal role, and he confidently embraced the challenge of learning his lines in French.

