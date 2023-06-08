 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’

Prince Harry has just been branded a ‘spoilt and entitled man can say whatever he likes, however self-serving’.

Stephen Glover, royal commentator broke down Prince Harry’s antics and UK trial revelations.

He started by pointing out the duke’s allegedly wrongful accusations and claimed, “here is the highly privileged Harry, who wrongly accuses the Press as a whole of not holding the ‘rock bottom’ Government to account, doing his utmost to curb newspapers — so that they won’t be free to hold rich and powerful people like him to account. It’s mind-boggling.”

According to the Daily Mail, “This spoilt and entitled man can say whatever he likes, however self-serving. I don’t even mind too much his ignorant attacks on the Press since the Fourth Estate can look after itself, and has survived more formidable foes than Harry.”

“What I do object to is his assault on the Government — not because I like this crew very much or esteem their competence, but because they are our elected representatives, and shouldn’t be publicly excoriated by an unelected, and foolish, senior member of the Royal Family.”

