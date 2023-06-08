 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Web Desk

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Emilia Clarke on Thursday shared the trailer for her upcoming show "Secret Invasion".

Taking to Instagram, the "Game of Thrones" actress wrote, "IT’S COMING!!! In two short weeks an invasion is here. I couldn’t be prouder to have this badass show. You won’t wanna miss streaming June 21."

The shows tell the story of an invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson, learns of the invasion and joins his allies, and together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

The miniseries would start streaming on Disney+ from June 21.

Hundreds of people including Emilia's GoT costar Maisie Williams reacted to her Instagram post that contained the poster and trailer for the series.

