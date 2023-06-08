 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Researchers finally found answer to Brightest of All Time cosmic burst

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Scientists in their new research have answered why the brightest cosmic explosion known as Brightest of All Time (BOAT) was so exceptionally bright which took place in October 2022.

According to Nasa, the gamma ray’s burst known as GRB 221009A swept through the solar system and was detected by spacecraft and was 70 times brighter than ever seen.

The signals detected by the instruments were travelling for 1.9 billion years before reaching the earth.

"Astronomers think these bursts represent the birth cries of black holes formed when the cores of massive stars collapse under their own weight. As it quickly ingests the surrounding matter, the black hole blasts out jets in opposite directions containing particles accelerated to near the speed of light," Nasa had noted at the time when the burst was revealed.

Researchers believe that they may understand why that burst was so intense. It was pointed directly at Earth and pulled along a large amount of stellar material, according to a new paper published in the journal Science Advances.

Despite scientists' proposition that the brightness was because of its angle, some mystery remained: the edges of the jet were not visible.

Hendrik Van Earthen from the University of Bath said: "The slow fade of the afterglow is not characteristic of a narrow jet of gas, and knowing this made us suspect there was an additional reason for the intensity of the explosion, and our mathematical models have borne this out."

"Our work clearly shows that the GRB had a unique structure, with observations gradually revealing a narrow jet embedded within a wider gas outflow where an isolated jet would normally be expected."

These different jets from normally detected space events may account for unusual behaviours, indicating that these bursts do not always behave as anticipated.

"GRB 221009A represents a massive step forward in our understanding of gamma-ray bursts, and demonstrates that the most extreme explosions do not obey the standard physics assumed for garden variety gamma-ray bursts," said Brendan O’Connor, GW graduate student, and lead study author.

"GRB 221009A might be the equivalent Rosetta stone of long GRBs, forcing us to revise our standard theories of how relativistic outflows are formed in collapsing massive stars."

More From Sci-Tech:

Scientists discover 'oldest-known star' in Galactic Halo

Scientists discover 'oldest-known star' in Galactic Halo
Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke
UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety

UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety
Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way

Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way
Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction

Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction
WhatsApp brings two new features for users

WhatsApp brings two new features for users

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS
EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content

EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content
JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy

JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy
'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp

'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division

Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division
Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro

Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro
Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO

Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO
Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline

Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline
WhatsApp releases 'call link' feature for users

WhatsApp releases 'call link' feature for users

Musk's Twitter picks another senior NBCUniversal executive

Musk's Twitter picks another senior NBCUniversal executive
In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky

In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky
What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference?

What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference?
US regulators sue Binance and CEO Zhao for deceptive practices

US regulators sue Binance and CEO Zhao for deceptive practices
WhatsApp users can link iPad to their accounts on Android soon

WhatsApp users can link iPad to their accounts on Android soon