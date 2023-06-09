Meta joins Google, Microsoft in integrating AI into Facebook, Instagram. unreservedmedia.com

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced plans to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI) into popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Generative AI allows users to create various content using AI algorithms, and it has gained popularity with apps such as Dall-E, ChatGPT, and Midjourney. Several major tech companies, including Google and Microsoft, have already integrated generative AI into their products.

During an all-hands meeting with employees, Zuckerberg shared Meta's intention to implement AI text, image, and video generators into Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. The move comes as Meta focuses on metaverse technology and aims to revolutionise user experiences.

Examples of how this technology could be integrated into the platforms were showcased during the meeting. For instance, users may have the ability to modify photos with text prompts before sharing them on Instagram. In addition, AI-powered chatbots with different personalities and capabilities could be added to Messenger and WhatsApp to provide diverse assistance.

Zuckerberg acknowledged the significant advancements in generative AI over the past year, expressing enthusiasm about incorporating this technology into all of Meta's products. The specific timeline for these features to be implemented remains unknown.

During the meeting, Meta executives also discussed their efforts to incorporate generative AI models into the metaverse, which involves creating immersive virtual worlds. The company plans to provide employees with access to internal generative AI tools for prototyping and is hosting a hackathon to encourage AI project development.

Meta remains committed to contributing to the open-source AI research community. However, the meeting did not address concerns raised by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley regarding the potential misuse of Meta's LLaMA language model.

In addition to this AI-focused announcement, Meta previously informed employees about new office policies, requiring them to work in the office three days a week starting in September. This change aligns with similar adjustments made by other tech giants such as Amazon and Google.

Overall, Meta's incorporation of generative AI into its flagship products marks a significant step forward in enhancing user experiences across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. The company aims to leverage the latest advancements in AI technology to offer innovative features and drive the evolution of the metaverse.