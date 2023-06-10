 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin says Brian Cox exudes fatherhood vibes
Brian Cox daunting presence at the Succession set led Kieran Culkin to believe he was still a seven-year-old kid.

In a conversation on Variety’s Actors on Actors series with Claire Danes, the on-screen Roman Roy said, “I realize I’m doing it right now for some reason,” adding, “Whenever I have to shoot with Brian, it’s like, ‘Dad, I feel like I’m seven.’ He can be a scary guy. Not to me — I can approach him as an adult. But for whatever reason, in character, I feel like I’m seven with him.”

The actor also weighed in on suspenseful Roman-Logan scenes, especially Episode 2.

“The way the second episode ends with Roman’s being invited in — it looks like Roman’s actually going to go with Dad and go against the siblings. But it’s sort of on the fence,” Culkin continued. “The way that episode starts off, with Dad calling Roman and saying, ‘You need to fire Gerri,’ I feel like Roman feels like he’s having the worst day of his professional life, and maybe one of the worst days of his life. He has no idea how bad it’s going to get.”

HBO’s hit-drama Succession ended with a high-rated streak, with series high ratings of 2.9 million viewers.

