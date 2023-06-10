 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Ben Affleck ‘really happy’ after Jennifer Lopez ‘made peace’ with ex Jennifer Garner

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Ben Affleck ‘really happy’ after Jennifer Lopez ‘made peace’ with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck ‘really happy’ after Jennifer Lopez ‘made peace’ with ex Jennifer Garner 

Ben Affleck has been over the moon ever since his wife Jennifer Lopez buried the hatchet with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for his and their kids’ sake.

The Alias star initiated a war with The Mother actor when she said in an interview that she is not a fan of seeing any of her family member being "made into a meme."

Garner was referring to Affleck’s viral bored expressions at the 2023 Grammys, but her comment which did not sit well with Lopez, who felt "humiliated" by her remarks.

Meanwhile, Garner is also not a fan of Lopez as she believes that it is “calculated” on the singer-actor’s part when she would "see her kids photographed out in public with J.Lo.”

However, an insider said that the ladies had to “made peace” with it after analyzing that a feud between them would affect their new family dynamics.

Ever since Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez, they have blended their family together comprising of the Gone Girl star’s kids with Garner; Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and Lopez’s twins – Emme and Max.

As per OK Magazine, the source shared that Emme and Seraphina have gotten a lot closer and any rift between their mothers would impact their developing bond.

Hence, "Jen and J.Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part. Seraphina and Emme are super close, so that’s been a huge factor," the insider said.

"They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet,” the insider said. "They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them.”

“Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond," the source shared.

Speaking of Jennifer Garner, the insider said she “likes who Ben has become with J.Lo," adding, "He’s stepped up to the plate in many ways."

The insider went on to note that it’s highly unlikely that fans would see the ladies hanging out together, but they do have established a cordial relationship.

Recently, Lopez and Garner also "had a very pleasant chat when J.Lo dropped Emme off at Jen’s house,” the insider said, adding, "They are getting along, which makes Ben really happy.”

More From Entertainment:

Shakira looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Tori Spelling kicks off daughter Stella’s birthday ‘in style’: ‘My buggy!’

Tori Spelling kicks off daughter Stella’s birthday ‘in style’: ‘My buggy!’
Gigi Hadid is ‘single’ but ‘meets up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio’s when she can

Gigi Hadid is ‘single’ but ‘meets up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio’s when she can
Lil Wayne talks of the ‘God’s honest truth’ for ‘Tha Carter III’ anniversary

Lil Wayne talks of the ‘God’s honest truth’ for ‘Tha Carter III’ anniversary
Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’
Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?
Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons

Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons
'Gladiator 2' plunges into chaos as accident leaves six injured

'Gladiator 2' plunges into chaos as accident leaves six injured
Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis
Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52
Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding

Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding
Shakira is having 'fun and flirty' time with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira is having 'fun and flirty' time with new beau Lewis Hamilton
Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns

Hayden Christensen shares Darth Vader daughter concerns
'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie

'Indiana Jones 5' producer hints time travel in movie
Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'

Kieran Culkin in awe of Brian Cox in 'Succession'
Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk

Child abuse allegation against Megan Fox promoted by Elon Musk
Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift

Elon Musk mocks Taylor Swift