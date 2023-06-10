Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’

Prince Harry has just sparked cheating rumors with ex-partner Chelsy Davy.

Prince Harry himself weighed in on the intimacies of this alleged scandal from the High Court witness box, and got candid about it all.

At the time he referenced an article that said he’d gotten into a fight over being caught flirting with another woman while his then-girlfriend was out of town.

“I had been immature,” he revealed while standing in a UK courtroom.

According to OK magazine, “I hadn’t really thought about my actions and I had made a stupid decision — and my mistakes were being played out publicly.”

He, however, did not elaborate further on the ‘mistakes’ in question, throughout his time on the stand.

He also went on to admit that, while he doesn’t remember Davy’s reaction to an article he remembers a tiff that occurred since “a lot of our relationship was conducted over the telephone.”

In the midst of this revelation Prince Harry also went as far as to say that the duo became ‘really guarded’ about the relationship after a while, since they “started to distrust everyone around” them.

He even went as far as to allege that ‘no one knew’ about the details of their phone call at the time “so how could the Defendant’s journalists know about this?”

These arguments were made to prove the presence of phone hacking gear around him.