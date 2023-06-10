 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’
Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’

Prince Harry has just sparked cheating rumors with ex-partner Chelsy Davy.

Prince Harry himself weighed in on the intimacies of this alleged scandal from the High Court witness box, and got candid about it all.

At the time he referenced an article that said he’d gotten into a fight over being caught flirting with another woman while his then-girlfriend was out of town.

“I had been immature,” he revealed while standing in a UK courtroom.

According to OK magazine, “I hadn’t really thought about my actions and I had made a stupid decision — and my mistakes were being played out publicly.”

He, however, did not elaborate further on the ‘mistakes’ in question, throughout his time on the stand.

He also went on to admit that, while he doesn’t remember Davy’s reaction to an article he remembers a tiff that occurred since “a lot of our relationship was conducted over the telephone.”

In the midst of this revelation Prince Harry also went as far as to say that the duo became ‘really guarded’ about the relationship after a while, since they “started to distrust everyone around” them.

He even went as far as to allege that ‘no one knew’ about the details of their phone call at the time “so how could the Defendant’s journalists know about this?”

These arguments were made to prove the presence of phone hacking gear around him.

More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed
Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?

Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’
How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton

How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans
Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty

Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty
Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London
Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'

Chelsy Davy’s biggest ‘sin’ is Prince Harry: 'She's bearing the cost'
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer

Princess Charlene wedding tiara had special connection to 'water': Designer
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis get 'emotional support' from nannies in duty
Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties

Kate Middleton, Prince William not 'isolating' kids for Royal duties
How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

How royal family has started ignoring Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘just actually disappear’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘just actually disappear’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t use singing birds’ to make ‘everything peachy’
Meghan Markle is ‘clearly incapable of generating an original story’

Meghan Markle is ‘clearly incapable of generating an original story’
Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’

Prince Harry’s causing ‘damage to the country he once served’
Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture

Meghan Markle’s close pal Serena Williams ‘thrilled’ to announce new venture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open office in California

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton offers olive branch to Prince Harry amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report

Prince Harry branded a ‘a constitutional liability’: Report