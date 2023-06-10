 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
WhatsApp's new feature to make user interface better

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a phone. — AFP/File
The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a phone. — AFP/File 

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Saturday said that it was rolling out a new feature called "redesigned floating action buttons" for Android users. 

According to WaBetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and not yet ready for beta testers. 

The instant messaging app is committed to redesigning the entire application in accordance with the "Material Design 3" guidelines by bringing new updates regularly. 

— WaBetaInfo
WhatsApp also wants to redesign the floating action button that allows users to start a new chat quickly. This feature will the "Material Design 3" guidelines. 

Particularly, the button looks like a square with rounded edges. This design will not only be applied to the action button but also to the buttons within the calls and status tabs. 

WhatsApp, which is known for improving the user interface, listened to requests put forward by the people. There are further enhancements expected in the future as well. 

A day earlier, WhatsApp announced it was bringing a new interface for the group settings screen and a new option of "add other participants".

A tweaked interface is announced for the group settings screen which would make it easier for admins to manage their groups. 

They would also have the option to decide who can add members to the group through the new option of adding other participants. 

