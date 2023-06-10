 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68

Better Call Saul actor dies at 68

Paul Geoffrey, who starred in hit  TV show Better Call Saul,  has died of cancer. He was 68.

The actor's obituary read: 'Paul John Geoffrey was born and raised in England, where he lived his dream of being an actor and was known for his portrayal of Percival in Excalibur and other leading roles in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Anna Karenina, Wuthering Heights, Poirot, Inspector Morse, and more."

He  played the role of a tailor in the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, and the prominent role of King Arthur's ally Perceval in Excalibur.

The film helped the early careers of Patrick Stewart and Liam Neeson, won best artistic contribution at the Cannes Film Festival and received an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography.

His last role is thought to have been in a 2019 episode of Epix called Perpetual Grace.


