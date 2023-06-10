Princess Eugenie's new baby boy Ernest added to royal family's line of succession

Royal family has officially added Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's second baby, Ernest George Ronnie, to the line of succession.

Ernest, who was born on May 30th, has been added to the official list, making him 13th in line to the throne, just behind his big brother, August Brooksbank.



Prince Andrew's new grandson is the first of late Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her passing in September and the third grandchild for the Duke and Duchess of York.

With Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson's grandson's addition to the official order of succession, Princess Eugenie's uncle Prince Edward moves down a place, and Edward's teenage children, James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise, subsequently move down a slot.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement of the new prince's arrival in a statement as said: "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank."

Andrew's daughter also confirmed his arrival in an Instagram post, expressing that he was named after "his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald."

Eugenie added: “Augie is loving being a big brother already.” She concluded the post with blue and red heart emojis.

The Duchess of York also candidly spoke about the her grandson's arrival on an episode of her new podcast, saying: "He is a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Now, of course, everyone says that, but, of course, he is."