 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Princess Eugenie's new baby boy Ernest added to royal family's line of succession

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Princess Eugenies new baby boy Ernest added to royal familys line of succession

Royal family has officially added Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's second baby, Ernest George Ronnie, to the line of succession.

Ernest, who was born on May 30th, has been added to the official list, making him 13th in line to the throne, just behind his big brother, August Brooksbank.

Prince Andrew's new grandson is the first of late Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her passing in September and the third grandchild for the Duke and Duchess of York.

With Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson's grandson's addition to the official order of succession, Princess Eugenie's uncle Prince Edward moves down a place, and Edward's teenage children, James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise, subsequently move down a slot.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement of the new prince's arrival in a statement as said: "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank."

Andrew's daughter also confirmed his arrival in an Instagram post, expressing that he was named after "his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald."

Eugenie added: “Augie is loving being a big brother already.” She concluded the post with blue and red heart emojis.

The Duchess of York also candidly spoke about the her grandson's arrival on an episode of her new podcast, saying: "He is a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Now, of course, everyone says that, but, of course, he is."

More From Royals:

Three troops faint during military parade led by Prince William

Three troops faint during military parade led by Prince William
Prince Harry won't leave Meghan Markle for his royal relatives

Prince Harry won't leave Meghan Markle for his royal relatives
Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Lauren Sanchez admires Prince Harry

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life

Prince Harry receives the biggest snub in his life
Britney Spears family reveals shocking details about singer: 'She's on METH, will die'

Britney Spears family reveals shocking details about singer: 'She's on METH, will die'
Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’

Prince William wants to ‘punch’ Prince Harry’s ‘lights out’
King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’

King Charles is not interested in ‘catching up with old Harry’
Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’

Prince Harry’s ‘downward spiral’ used to sell ‘a lot of newspapers’
Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’

Prince Harry’s anger at media ‘just shows how unhappy he is’
Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’

Prince Harry’s ‘misleading’ storylines will not go ‘unchallenged anymore’
Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’

Prince William ‘wary’ of Prince Harry: ‘What else could he say’
Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?

Prince Harry ‘never achieved much academically’ because of the media?
Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award
Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for King Charles' first birthday parade revealed
Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?

Prince Harry ‘needs to leave’ Meghan Markle to ‘be welcomed back?
Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’

Prince Harry ‘ousts’ himself a cheater? ‘I was immature’
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘incredible’ kind gesture ‘raised spirits’
How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton

How Prince William reacted to a cheeky comment about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘lost even the woke’ Americans
Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty

Meghan Markle latest addition to ‘long line’ who suffered due to royalty
Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London

Prince Harry made ‘no attempt’ to reach out to his family while in London