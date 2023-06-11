 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. — AFP/File
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan cricketer and world's fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed profound contentment in life, stating that caring for his mother and respectfully holding her feet fulfilled all his wishes.

The former pacer reminisced his relationship with her mother urging children to respect their parents and treat them kindly.

"There is a verse in the Qur'an that asks to treat your parents with dignity, speak with your shoulders bowed down and eyes downcast," said the former pacer, also referred to as Rawalpindi Express.

He added that according to his interpretation, one should be like a beheaded rooster in front of their parents.

Akhtar's comments came during a podcast on YouTube where the host mentioned how the world sees him as a tough and strong person, but he was very gentle and weak with regards to his mother.

Addressing his fans and followers, the cricketer asked them to stay humble in front of their parents.

"Whenever I had any pain or wanted to ask Allah for something, I wouldn't seek seek it from Allah directly," he said, adding that he would serve both his parents and after seeing them happy would pray for whatever he wanted.

The veteran pacer recalled memories of enjoying long drives with his mother in Islamabad.

"For 10 years, I was my mother's driver. I used to drive her around in the car for three or four hours in Islamabad, while she recited durood sharif," he said, adding he would massage her feet upon their return as she would be tired.

He added that his prayers would get accepted after he treated his parents, especially his mother, with kindness and respect.

"I would hold her feet and start asking Allah directly, and then I would get things immediately, my prayers would be accepted."

The ex-cricketer also said he had gotten his fair share of beating too from his parents, but said that children should continue to serve their parents as long as they are alive.

It should be noted that Akhtar, who was immensely fond of his mother, lost her to death in December 2021.

More From Sports:

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final
Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue

Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success
Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan

Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan
Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph

Swiatek makes history with consecutive third French Open triumph
Virat Kohli leads India's fightback in WTC final vs Australia

Virat Kohli leads India's fightback in WTC final vs Australia
Minister denies further extension to PCB Management Committee's tenure

Minister denies further extension to PCB Management Committee's tenure
Women's PSL will pave way for young players: Kainat Imtiaz

Women's PSL will pave way for young players: Kainat Imtiaz
Saudis welcome Karim Benzema after missing out on Messi

Saudis welcome Karim Benzema after missing out on Messi
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks world records back-to-back

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaks world records back-to-back
Ruud thrashes Zverev, eyes redemption in French Open final vs Djokovic

Ruud thrashes Zverev, eyes redemption in French Open final vs Djokovic
Pakistan women team's makes gains in latest FIFA rankings

Pakistan women team's makes gains in latest FIFA rankings
Sarfaraz Ahmed spills the beans on relations with Babar Azam

Sarfaraz Ahmed spills the beans on relations with Babar Azam
Will Pakistan be stripped of hosting ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Will Pakistan be stripped of hosting ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

Pakistan women's captain confident ahead of Asia Cup clash with India

Pakistan women's captain confident ahead of Asia Cup clash with India
Uncertainty around PCB chairman's appointment

Uncertainty around PCB chairman's appointment
FIFA Women's World Cup fever: Ticket sales surpass 1m mark

FIFA Women's World Cup fever: Ticket sales surpass 1m mark
Muchova stuns Sabalenka, secures French Open final vs Swiatek

Muchova stuns Sabalenka, secures French Open final vs Swiatek

'Will always be loved': Barca on Messi's decision to join Inter Miami

'Will always be loved': Barca on Messi's decision to join Inter Miami
WATCH: Harbhajan Singh wins hearts with kind gesture towards Pakistani fan

WATCH: Harbhajan Singh wins hearts with kind gesture towards Pakistani fan

Minister opens fresh debate surrounding PCB chairman's appointment

Minister opens fresh debate surrounding PCB chairman's appointment