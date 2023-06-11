Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan cricketer and world's fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed profound contentment in life, stating that caring for his mother and respectfully holding her feet fulfilled all his wishes.



The former pacer reminisced his relationship with her mother urging children to respect their parents and treat them kindly.

"There is a verse in the Qur'an that asks to treat your parents with dignity, speak with your shoulders bowed down and eyes downcast," said the former pacer, also referred to as Rawalpindi Express.



He added that according to his interpretation, one should be like a beheaded rooster in front of their parents.

Akhtar's comments came during a podcast on YouTube where the host mentioned how the world sees him as a tough and strong person, but he was very gentle and weak with regards to his mother.

Addressing his fans and followers, the cricketer asked them to stay humble in front of their parents.

"Whenever I had any pain or wanted to ask Allah for something, I wouldn't seek seek it from Allah directly," he said, adding that he would serve both his parents and after seeing them happy would pray for whatever he wanted.

The veteran pacer recalled memories of enjoying long drives with his mother in Islamabad.

"For 10 years, I was my mother's driver. I used to drive her around in the car for three or four hours in Islamabad, while she recited durood sharif," he said, adding he would massage her feet upon their return as she would be tired.

He added that his prayers would get accepted after he treated his parents, especially his mother, with kindness and respect.

"I would hold her feet and start asking Allah directly, and then I would get things immediately, my prayers would be accepted."

The ex-cricketer also said he had gotten his fair share of beating too from his parents, but said that children should continue to serve their parents as long as they are alive.

It should be noted that Akhtar, who was immensely fond of his mother, lost her to death in December 2021.