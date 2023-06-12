 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Natalie Portman's husband steps out for film premiere amid affair controversy

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Natalie Portman's husband, Benjamin Millepied made his first public appearance, since rumours of an affair, at a film premiere.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old Millepied attended a screening of his directorial debut, Carmen, at the Pathe cinema in the French capital. 

The film features Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera in a contemporary musical adaptation of the renowned opera. During the event, Millepied was also seen embracing a fan while socializing outside the theater.

This marks Millepied's first public sighting following an article published by the French outlet Voici last Friday, which alleged his involvement in an extramarital affair. According to a source close to the couple, previously reported by PEOPLE, the affair was short-lived and has ended.

Despite Millepied's "enormous mistake," Natalie Portman, 41, and he, who originally met on the set of the 2010 film Black Swan, are still together. The source emphasized that Millepied deeply regrets his actions and is making every effort to seek Natalie's forgiveness and maintain their family unity.

Natalie, known for valuing her privacy, has no intention of publicly addressing the matter, as her top priority is safeguarding her children and their privacy.

Requests for comments from Portman and Millepied's representatives by PEOPLE have gone unanswered. 

