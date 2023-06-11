All IMF conditions met, no hurdle left in striking deal, assures PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reiterated that Pakistan has already met "all" the preconditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the stalled bailout programme of the global lender, adding that "no hurdle is now left" in the signing of a staff-level agreement between the cash-strapped nation and the fund.



Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sabzazar Sports Complex in Lahore, PM Shehbaz, while referring the government’s plan B, said, “If the agreement with the IMF is [further] delayed, then I will address you.”

“No need to panic,” the premier said, adding that Allah almighty will keep Pakistan safe. The premier hoped that the government and the IMF would reach a stall-level agreement this month.

Stressing the need for political stability, the premier said that a country’s economic stability is linked with its political stability. He vowed to bring economic stability in the country under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Berating the former ruling party, PM Shehbaz hold deposed prime minister Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 mayhem and vowed to bring all the miscreants involved in the violent protests and attacked on the civil and military installations to justice.

On May 9, the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in the £190 million settlement case which led to the deaths of at least 10 people, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

Following his detention, PTI supporters took to the streets and attacked important military installations — including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House, commonly known as the Jinnah House.

Over 100 PTI workers and leaders — including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, and Ali Zaidi — have left the former ruling party, condemning the May 9 attacks amid a countrywide crackdown on them.

The prime minister said that people attacked the public and private properties at the instigation of the PTI chairman.

'Khan arrested over corruption, abuse of powers'

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz said that former prime minister was arrested on charges of “corruption and abuse of powers”.

In an interview with Haber Global — a Turkish TV channel — the premier said that the enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey through joint investment and ventures would prove "a win win" situation for the both countries.



He highlighted that a target of bilateral trade to the tune of $5 billion, in the next three years, between the two countries was very much achievable.

The premier said that the areas of solar and hydro power energy in Pakistan possessed huge potential and the Turkish investors could avail of this opportunity.

“I want to assure as prime minister of Pakistan to do everything to facilitate Turkish investors. There is great scope between the two countries to make this wonderful journey more successful,” he added.

The premier opined that respective sectors of Turkey had potential in these areas of Pakistan and it could play its role.

"Our labour is more skilled and if they have Turkish investment, it will be a well combination, thus opening vistas of opportunities for joint ventures," he added.

To another query, PM Shehbaz said that the railroad network between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey could play a very important role which required improvisation.

It would definitely result in reduction of the cost of transportation and making their production of goods very compatible in the global markets, he said, adding that his aim was make this network more efficient.

Felicitating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, the prime minister said that the president had proved himself as an established statesman and politician.

The premier said that he was looking forward to working closely with president Erdogan to further cement their bilateral relations and trade and investment ties.

Comparing Pakistan and Turkey as ‘one soul two hearts’ he said the relations between the two countries dated back to centuries.

Turkey had always supported Pakistan in difficult times, ie; during floods and quakes, it had gone an extra mile to support them, he added.

Similarly, different governments of Pakistan irrespective of the political party in power, they always supported their Turkish brothers and sisters. When it came to Turkey, all the political parties were one.

“This is the journey we have adopted and hope to achieve our mission through hard work and sincerity of purpose,” he stressed.

The prime minister said that these personal bonds of brothers and friends always helped them to come through every thick and thin.

