Sci-Tech
Monday Jun 12, 2023
WhatsApp's newest update 'channel notifier' to be introduced soon

Monday Jun 12, 2023

The instant messaging application, WhatsApp, recently introduced its new feature, 'channels', and is currently working on an addition to the function termed 'channel notifier'.

Users can choose to get crucial updates from companies and persons that matter to them more through 'channel,' the app's one-way broadcast private feature available in Singapore and Colombia.

The most recent beta update for WhatsApp would "allow users to be notified whenever channels are ready for their accounts."

"By tapping the 'Notify me' button, WhatsApp will add you to a waiting list, so you can receive a notification when channels will finally be available for you," WABetaInfo reported.

This feature, as per the update site, is considered very particular as the application had not developed a way to let its users earlier know when a new feature was ready to be used within the app.

"The ability to choose to be notified when channels are available is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo mentioned in its update.

