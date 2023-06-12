 
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Police, among others, can be seen outside a house in Annapolis, Maryland where the mass shooting took place on June 12, 2023. — Twitter/@rawalerts
  • Shooting comes hours after Houston nightclub rampage. 
  • The deceased ones were in their early 20s to about 50s.
  • "We're still trying to determine everything that occurred."

In less than 24 hours of a mass shooting outside a Houston nightclub, another incident of gun violence occurred Monday in Annapolis, Maryland where an armed suspect opened fire in what is said to be a graduation party killing at least three people.

As a result of the fatal shooting, three people were also injured and the suspect was taken into custody. Police also reported to have recovered two weapons according to Annapolis Police Chief Edward C Jackson.

Houston nightclub rampage early Sunday left six injured of which one is said to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, there was also a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District neighbourhood which left at least nine injured.

Jackson said: "The dead, who were in their early 20s to about 50, were found outside the residence."

Police vehicles can be seen outside a house in Annapolis, Maryland where the mass shooting took place on June 12, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/NBC News
"It's a very active and fluid investigation. We're still trying to determine everything that occurred. We're still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do," Jackson said.

The violence at 8pm may have included shooting between two people, he noted, while characterising the violence as part of an "interpersonal dispute."

Jackson added that police were told a graduation party was taking place, but they were still working on confirming the facts.

A motive was unknown, but the shooting wasn't random, he stated.

Mayor Gavin Buckley during a news conference deplored yet another mass shooting in the US.

"If you look around you, we’re in a very middle-class neighbourhood in Annapolis, Maryland. Tonight is an example of, yet again, senseless violence."

Richmond police said: "On June 6, an 18-year-old man who had just accepted his diploma was fatally shot alongside his father at a graduation ceremony on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus."

Five other people were also injured.

"People try to resolve issues with guns," Buckley said, adding that "it’s the most ridiculous thing we can do as a society." 

