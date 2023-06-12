 
Royals
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Petition seeking removal of Prince William's title nears target

Petition seeking removal of Prince Williams title nears target

An online petition seeking to remove the "Prince of Wales" title is nearing its target.

Launched late last year on change.org, the petition aims to get 50,000 signatures.

In nine months, the petition headlined "End Prince of Wales title out of respect for Wales" has received more than 41,000 signatures so far. 

The petition stated, "The "Prince of Wales" title (Welsh: Tywysog Cymru) is a title used by the native Welsh princes from the 12th century. The last native Prince of Wales was Llywelyn the Last, killed by English soldiers in 1282 and his head was then paraded through the streets of London and placed on a Tower of London spike. Llywelyn's brother Dafydd was the first person of note to be hung, drawn and quartered and his head was placed next to Llywelyn's. Both their daughters were taken as infants and children and imprisoned."

It said, "Since the days of Llywelyn the Last and the 'rebel' Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndwr, the title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English "Princes of Wales" have no genuine connection to our country."

The petition adds, "The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression. The title implies that Wales is still a principality undermining Wales' status as a nation and a country. In addition, the title has absolutely no constitutional role for Wales, which is now a devolved country with a national Parliament. Neither the Welsh parliament nor the people of Wales were notified, let alone consulted about this controversial decision."


