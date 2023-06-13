 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has apparently come out in support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

In an interview with Australian TV, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a ‘brave’ decision by stepping back from royal duties and moving to US.

Sarah Ferguson told host Matt Shirvington: “I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the Royal Family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is."

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US.

Earlier in March, Sarah told the Telegraph, ‘I don’t really know Meghan. I haven’t really met her. I spoke to her at the funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. I think she is beautiful.’

Sarah went on to add, “She has made Harry very happy, and that is so nice. Honestly, he’s so happy with her. She really loves him. And I think that’s beautiful.”

More From Royals:

King Charles makes history in Pickering

King Charles makes history in Pickering
Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge
Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'

Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade
Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?
Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton

Prince William's hilariously reacts to man's comments about Kate Middleton
Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Prince Edward's latest pictures leave people worried about his health

Petition seeking removal of Prince William's title nears target

Petition seeking removal of Prince William's title nears target
Prince Harry ‘knows he needs’ Meghan Markle: ‘Slapped on for monetary gain’

Prince Harry ‘knows he needs’ Meghan Markle: ‘Slapped on for monetary gain’
King Charles to mark first Trooping the Colour as monarch with major change

King Charles to mark first Trooping the Colour as monarch with major change
Prince Harry is ‘putting distress this blameless person’ in favor of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is ‘putting distress this blameless person’ in favor of Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘can’t yet’ use satellites to ‘track’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘can’t yet’ use satellites to ‘track’ Prince Harry
Kate Middleton ‘knows’ Prince Harry is ‘unhappy’ with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘knows’ Prince Harry is ‘unhappy’ with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry believes he has a ‘fine brain’ that ‘can’t be beat’

Prince Harry believes he has a ‘fine brain’ that ‘can’t be beat’
Prince Harry comes across as ‘ungracious and unnecessary’

Prince Harry comes across as ‘ungracious and unnecessary’
King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive video

King Charles enjoys journey of royal train pulled by Flying Scotsman locomotive
Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness in an aimless battle’ is ‘far too destructive'

Prince Harry’s ‘unhappiness in an aimless battle’ is ‘far too destructive'
Camilla meets old friends, breaks royal protocol for them

Camilla meets old friends, breaks royal protocol for them
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's catastrophic, embarrassing moment resurfaces

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's catastrophic, embarrassing moment resurfaces