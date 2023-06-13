 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Reuters Reuters

Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

By
Reuters Reuters

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

A lifeguard patrols Juhu beach, during a red flag alert due to rough seas caused by cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2023. — Reuters
A lifeguard patrols Juhu beach, during a red flag alert due to rough seas caused by cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2023. — Reuters

  • Four boys drowned at Juhu beach on Monday evening.
  • Three killed in incidents of trees, wall collapse in Kutch and Rajkot.
  • Fishing operations in region suspended.

AHMEDABAD/MUMBAI: Four boys drowned after venturing into rough seas in Mumbai as Indian authorities began evacuating people from western coastal areas on Tuesday, two days before a powerful cyclone approaches Gujarat state and southern parts of neighbouring Pakistan.

Classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to make landfall around Thursday evening between Mandvi in India's Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km (78-84 miles) per hour, gusting to 150 km (93 miles) per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Four boys drowned at Juhu beach on Monday evening. So far, we have found the bodies of two, and the search is still ongoing to locate the remaining two," said a police official in Mumbai, India's western metropolis that is south of Gujarat.

High waves in the Arabian Sea, accompanied by a heavy downpour and gusting winds pounded Gujarat's coastal areas, uprooting trees and resulting in wall collapse that killed three people in Kutch and Rajkot districts of the state, authorities said.

Eight districts in coastal Gujarat are expected to be affected, the state government said. Fishing operations in the region have been suspended till Friday while schools have declared holidays.

Gujarat is home to many offshore oil installations and major ports in the country and most have been forced to suspend operations.

According to the Gujarat government, 21 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and 13 teams of the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the state for rescue work.

"We have already started evacuations from coastal areas. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated so far and the number is expected to cross 50-60 thousand," said Kamal Dayani, a senior state official.

Two of India's largest ports — Kandla and Mundra — located in Gujarat, have suspended operations, the state government said. Other ports including Bedi, Navlakhi, Porbandar, Okha, Pipavav and Bhavnagar have also closed due to the cyclone, according to shipping sources.

Reliance Industries which operates the world's largest refining complex in Gujarat's Jamnagar, declared a force majeure, suspending exports of diesel and other oil products from Gujarat's Sikka port due to the storm, traders said.

The Adani conglomerate's ports business, Adani Ports, said it suspended vessel operations on Monday at Mundra, India's biggest commercial port that has the country's largest coal import terminal, and also at Tuna port near Kandla.

The Indian Coast Guard said it evacuated 50 personnel from a jack-up oil rig off Gujarat's coast named Key Singapore, which is owned by Dubai-based Shelf Drilling and currently working for Cairn Oil & Gas (Vedanta Ltd), according to Shelf Drilling's website.

In Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority said instructions were being given to take precautionary measures in southern and southeastern parts that may be affected.

More From World:

Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist

Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist
Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people

Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people
Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap
Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show

Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show
NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency
Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit

Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit
Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive

Ukraine retakes seven villages, makes small gains in Bakhmut counteroffensive
Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events

Biden gets root canal, postpones NATO meeting, other events
China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis

China's marriage rate declines raising concerns of looming population crisis
Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges

Trump arrives in Florida to face documents case charges
UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model

UN chief endorses global AI watchdog on IAEA model
Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’

Germany calls largest Nato airforce drills ‘defensive’
Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others

Maryland graduation party shooting kills 3, injures 3 others
Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online

Massive data breach hits India as ID card number, private details leaked online
Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway

Overpass collapses in US, disrupting traffic on Highway
10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia

10 dead in wedding bus crash in Australia
Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia

Ukraine claims to retake three villages in fresh offensive against Russia
Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing

Attempted murder charges for suspect in French playground stabbing
Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire

Three British tourists missing in Egypt after scuba diving boat fire