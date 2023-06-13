 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family

Amy Schumer recently opened up about her experience with the side effects of Ozempic, a medication commonly used for type 2 diabetes that has gained popularity as a weight-loss drug in Hollywood. 

About a year ago, Schumer decided to try Ozempic but found that it made her too sick to spend quality time with her 4-year-old son, Gene, whom she shares with her husband, Chris Fischer.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 8, Schumer explained, "I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son. I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]." 

Ultimately, the Trainwreck star determined that using Ozempic was not sustainable for her. However, she is now urging other celebrities to be honest about their use of the medication.

Schumer expressed frustration with those who pretend that weight loss is solely achieved through smaller portion sizes. She stated, "Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions.' Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop." 

She emphasized the importance of being authentic with the public, referring to her own transparency about undergoing liposuction.

Other individuals in the entertainment industry, including Chelsea Handler, Gracie McGraw (daughter of Tim McGraw), and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, have also spoken out about their use of Ozempic. 

Gracie mentioned on Instagram that she used the medication to assist with her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis, while Chelsea revealed in January that she was prescribed Ozempic. Golnesa openly discussed using injection shots of Semaglutide, the generic version of Ozempic, for weight loss.

Schumer, along with these celebrities, aims to encourage open dialogue about weight loss methods and cosmetic procedures. Golnesa explained her perspective, stating, "I don't see a reason to hide being on a weight loss [medication] or a cosmetic procedure, just talk about it because there are so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did."

Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that produces Ozempic, has previously clarified that the medication is not approved for chronic weight management. Its primary purpose is to treat type 2 diabetes, improve blood sugar control, and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with the condition.

More From Entertainment:

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon
Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'

Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'
Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season
Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters

Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters
Timothy Olyphant declares himself

Timothy Olyphant declares himself "too Old" for Marvel movies
Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke

Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke
Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit

Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit
Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why

Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why
Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'
Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident

Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover
Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop

Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop
Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school

Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school
Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations

Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations
Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’

Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’
Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard

Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard