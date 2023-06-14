 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. -Reuters
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. -Reuters

Yann LeCun, the chief scientist for Meta, made a groundbreaking statement at a Meta launch event in Paris, declaring that generative AI, the technology powering ChatGPT, had reached a dead end. Instead, he promised the development of new artificial intelligence models that would exhibit human-like rationality.

LeCun expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of AI and machine learning, emphasising that while humans possess common sense, machines do not. He presented Meta's latest AI project called the image-based Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture (JEPA). This ambitious endeavour aims to surpass the capabilities of generative AI, enabling machines to conceptualise abstract ideas instead of merely regurgitating existing online information.

According to LeCun, generative models are now a thing of the past, as Meta intends to shift its focus towards joint embedding predictive architecture. He confidently stated, "My prediction is that in a few years, generative large language models will not be used anymore; we will have a better thing to replace them." LeCun, known for his expertise in AI, has been critical of the hype surrounding generative AI models like ChatGPT and the image-based Dall-E since their launch last year.

LeCun believes that the fears and excitement surrounding generative AI have created an exaggerated perception of its capabilities. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, took to Facebook to announce that the JEPA tool would be open source, allowing researchers to experiment with it. The goal is to develop AI that closely aligns with human understanding of the world. Zuckerberg stated, "We need models that perceive the world and make predictions. This research is another step in that direction."

In contrast to its competitors, Meta has adopted a more discreet approach to ChatGPT-style AI for its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram. While Meta has incorporated generative AI into its products, it has done so with less publicity compared to companies like Microsoft or Google. Concurrently, Meta has released open-source AI models that require less computing power than the technology behind ChatGPT.

LeCun's proclamation marks a significant shift in the AI landscape, with Meta spearheading the development of new AI models that strive to replicate human rationality. The JEPA project represents an innovative step towards enhancing machine intelligence beyond the limitations of generative AI.

More From Sci-Tech:

Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980

Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980
Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia

Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia
Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming

Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming
You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'
White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away

White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away
Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi

Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi
Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm

Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm
Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread

Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread
Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power

Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power
Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon

Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon
Reddit blackout: What is the reason?

Reddit blackout: What is the reason?
WhatsApp's newest update 'channel notifier' to be introduced soon

WhatsApp's newest update 'channel notifier' to be introduced soon
'ANDI' can feel heat: Scientists bring out a breathing, sweating manikin

'ANDI' can feel heat: Scientists bring out a breathing, sweating manikin
Final countdown? Celebrity supergiant star Betelgeuse in its last flicker

Final countdown? Celebrity supergiant star Betelgeuse in its last flicker
JWST catches rare glimpses of nascent galaxies from ancient universe

JWST catches rare glimpses of nascent galaxies from ancient universe
What's new fun feature on WhatsApp?

What's new fun feature on WhatsApp?
Twitter to compensate verified creators for ad replies, says Musk

Twitter to compensate verified creators for ad replies, says Musk
Liquid metal helps turn common items to smart gadgets

Liquid metal helps turn common items to smart gadgets
WhatsApp's new feature to make user interface better

WhatsApp's new feature to make user interface better
Marriage in a week: 'Dil Ka Rishta' app sets another record

Marriage in a week: 'Dil Ka Rishta' app sets another record