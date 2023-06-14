 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage

Trouble in paradise as Jennifer Lopez is showing her true colours to her husband Ben Affleck when it comes to money matters.

According to Closer Magazine, the Mother star gets to “call the shots” in their marriage to remind the Air director that “she is the boss.”

Ever since the duo bought the $49million mansion in Los Angeles, they have been clashing over money despite putting a loved-up display whenever they make a public appearance.

Talking about their new property, an insider close to the pair said Lopez had "paid for most of it," in regards to their new pad.

"Jen's paid for most if not all of it, saying it was the small price to pay for their future happiness,” the source said, before adding, "If it means it gets her off the hook for having all of the expensive cars, the hired help, day-to-day outgoings on personal trainers, beauty treatments, chefs and fancy yachts then she's OK with fronting the money."

"Especially as she gets to call the shots and remind Ben that she's the boss,” the insider shared.

Another source split to the outlet that spending has become one of the "big issues” for the couple ever since they started managing their blended brood.

"Ben has been moaning for a while now that he can't keep up with Jen's spending and nor should he have to - it's one of their big issues,” the insider said.

"He's always enjoyed spoiling himself, but she takes it to a whole new level. It's ironic that she made this big thing out of tying the knot at a low-key event.

"The reality was that, almost right away, she was rolling out the mega yachts, buying fleets of cars and insisting on this A-list couple lifestyle, and Ben didn't have any say in the matter.

"Their friends think it's pretty sad that she needs to essentially buy her way back into his affections, and that it says a lot about how rocky and superficial things are between them right now?"

More From Entertainment:

Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working

Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working
Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions

Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents
Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn
Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns
Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle
Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor

Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor
Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety

Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety
Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’
Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere

Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere
Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth

Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth
Eva Longoria explains why Desperate Housewives would be ‘cancelled’ today

Eva Longoria explains why Desperate Housewives would be ‘cancelled’ today
Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’

Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’
Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows
Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare
Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes