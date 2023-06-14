 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

13-year-old shoots teacher at elementary school in Bosnia

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Police officers can be seen securing the area after a crime. — Reuters/File
Police officers can be seen securing the area after a crime. — Reuters/File

Officials said Wednesday that a 13-year-old former student opened fire on an English teacher at an elementary school in the northeastern Bosnian city of Lukavac.

The interior ministry of Tuzla canton said: "The child, who is not yet 14, is under police supervision in the premises of the Lukavac Police Department, while firearms and other discarded items are secured until the investigation begins.”

According to the officials, the alleged shooter is a former student who had recently moved to another school.

"The child was transferred to another school from the start of the second semester as a result of a disciplinary measure," Ahmed Omerovic, education minister for Tuzla, told reporters, adding that "today was the end of classes in all schools in the territory of Tuzla canton”.

The latest shooting in Bosnia comes after a month when Serbia was shaken by consecutive mass shootings including the one in which a 14-year-old boy shot at least 10 people with his father’s gun at an elementary school in the capital.

Ismet Osmanovic, the father of the wounded, said: "The wounded victim is an English teacher and assistant principal at the school."

The hospital maintained that the victim sustained injuries to the neck by the gunshot.

"The patient was intubated and he is being operated on," the University Clinic Centre of Tuzla said in a statement, reported by local broadcasters.

"The operation is still ongoing. Doctors told me he was stable," Osmanovic said.

The shootings in Serbia had a wide impact on the region with makeshift shrines and memorial services held in cities across the former Yugoslavia, including Bosnia.

While there was a war in Bosnia, a large number of weapons were smuggled in as the country was under an arms embargo.

As the war ended in 1995, officials called for Bosnians to return their weapons during a years-long amnesty period, as security forces raided homes believed to harbour weapons. But it could not fully materialise as a large number of weapons are scattered throughout the country.

According to the Small Arms Survey research group, approximately 31 out of every 100 citizens own a gun in the Balkan nation.

More From World:

Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria

Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria
Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters
Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case

Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case
Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment

Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment
Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners

Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners
15% of US children received mental health treatment in 2021, study reveals

15% of US children received mental health treatment in 2021, study reveals
Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges

Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges
Ex-official charged with stealing Samsung docs to build factory in China

Ex-official charged with stealing Samsung docs to build factory in China
Denver shooting at fans celebrating Nuggets' NBA victory leaves 9 injured

Denver shooting at fans celebrating Nuggets' NBA victory leaves 9 injured
Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist

Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist
Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy
Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people

Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people
Berlusconi leaves Italy locked in grief, looking at political void

Berlusconi leaves Italy locked in grief, looking at political void
Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap
Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show

Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show
NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency