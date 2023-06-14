 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

US urges China to 'responsibly manage' strained ties

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the release of the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at the State Department in Washington, DC, US. — Reuters/File
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the release of the "2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices" at the State Department in Washington, DC, US. — Reuters/File

Long-term tensions are thought to persist between China and the United States regardless of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's rare trip to Beijing seeking calm in the bilateral tensions, reported AFP Wednesday. 

His trip marks one in nearly five years of the US diplomat entering China with Mike Pompeo's brief visit being the last in 2018. 

The State Department confirmed the trip after changes were made to one earlier, which was cancelled amid Washington detected what is said a Chinese spy balloon.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his US counterpart exchanged a phone call in which Blinken reiterated "the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the relationship between the two countries."

The world's largest two economies have had a rocky relationship over recent years regarding issues concerning Taiwan, trade and human rights amongst other persisting ones.

Though there are no expectations for any groundbreaking conclusions, Daniel Kritenbrink, a top State Department official for East Asia, suggested the US is trying to be "realistic about the trip." 

"We’re not going to Beijing with the intent of having some sort of breakthrough or transformation but, rather a sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible," he added.

He said that the "US hopes the event could reduce the risk of miscalculation so that there is no potential conflict".

Kurt Campbell, lead in Asia policy at the White House, expected China to be around on the world stage… for the future."

Campbell also added that the US expected China to take more “provocative steps” over the self-governing democracy of Taiwan claimed by Beijing.

On the other hand, China has accused the US of causing trouble in Taiwan through the sales of arms and visits by senior lawmakers.

Qin had previously warned the US about the relations facing "new difficulties and challenges" since the beginning of the year.

"China has viewed and managed China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping," he added.

Biden and Xi met in Bali, in November a year earlier where it was agreed upon to try and prevent tensions, including sending Blinken to Beijing. 

An extensive, closed-door meeting between Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor and Wang Yi, a senior Chinese diplomat took place in Vienna last month.

As compared to ex-president Donald Trump, Biden has limited areas for cooperation between the two countries as tensions keep building.

Just last week, China was accused of operating an intelligence unit in Cuba by the White House. The base lies 90 miles (150km) off South Florida and can cause a challenge for the US.

When asked about the base, China denied any knowledge of the situation and continued by criticising US policy on Cuba. 

More From World:

China's Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood

China's Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood
13-year-old shoots teacher at elementary school in Bosnia

13-year-old shoots teacher at elementary school in Bosnia
Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria

Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria
Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters
Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case

Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case
Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment

Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment
Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners

Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners
15% of US children received mental health treatment in 2021, study reveals

15% of US children received mental health treatment in 2021, study reveals
Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges

Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges
Ex-official charged with stealing Samsung docs to build factory in China

Ex-official charged with stealing Samsung docs to build factory in China
Denver shooting at fans celebrating Nuggets' NBA victory leaves 9 injured

Denver shooting at fans celebrating Nuggets' NBA victory leaves 9 injured
Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist

Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist
Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy
Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people

Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people
Berlusconi leaves Italy locked in grief, looking at political void

Berlusconi leaves Italy locked in grief, looking at political void
Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap
Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show

Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show
NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised