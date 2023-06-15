Pakistan scraps COVID restrictions for air travellers

Airport Security Force personnel stand guard at the international arrivals area of Islamabad International Airport, April 18, 2018. — Reuters/File

Passengers no longer need to show COVID vaccination certificate.

Inbound travellers will not show negative PCR test report.

People from other countries no longer need to undergo 2% screening.

KARACHI: The requirements to show the COVID-19 vaccination and testing evidence while travelling to and from Pakistan have been abolished, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified on Thursday.



As per the notification, the requirement of presenting a COVID-19 vaccine certificate at the time of arrival and presenting a negative PCR Report before boarding flights or upon arrival has been abolished for all inbound passengers.



Moreover, the condition of 2% screening for COVID-19 of passengers travelling from the UK, Gulf, and other countries has also been abolished.



"As informed by the National Command and Operations Center, the following decisions concerning inbound passengers to Pakistan will be applicable from immediate effect and until further orders," the notification stated.

Pakistan had imposed strict COVID-related restrictions and requirements when the pandemic first surfaced in the world under the global cause to prevent the spread.

The restrictions were eased and re-imposed several times in between as per the COVID situation in and outside of the country, which caused heavy financial losses to the airline services.