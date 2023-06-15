 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Tweeps award ‘Oscar’ to Indian reporter over Biparjoy's coverage

A screengrab of an Indian channel where a reporter is updating the people about cyclone Biparjoy. — Twitter/@SaketGokhale
With cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall within hours, Indian and Pakistani news channels are flooded with its coverage as they try to keep the people updated about the situation.

More than a hundred thousand people have been evacuated across India and Pakistan as cyclone Biparjoy is fast approaching the neighbouring countries.

While people are concerned about the aftermaths of the natural calamity they are still trying to find amusement on Twitter. The tweeps are famous for not sparing anybody on the micro-blogging site and this time an Indian reporter is the latest victim.

During a segment about the cyclone, the reporter held an umbrella and acted as if she was present at a place where the cyclone has hit. The visuals and animations used during the segment were of a similar circumstance.

Interestingly, the video used in the segment was not of Cyclone Biparjoy. As per, Indian journalist Mohammad Zubair the video was of a Hurricane Ian that his the US state of Florida last year.

Apart from this, the Twitterati were quick to notice the viral clip and mocked the "mastermind" behind the idea. 

They also took a jibe at the reporter by asking her about her well-being as she reported from an area were the cyclone had hit. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions of Twitterati:


