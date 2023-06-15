US-China tensions dog the world amid too many bones of contention

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. — AFP/File

US-China relations have been strained in recent years, with several key issues, including accusations of spying, fuelling the rivalry between the two countries which, if it escalates will have adverse effects on the global economy and peace.

One of the most significant issues is the threat of surveillance, with both the US and China spending millions of dollars on this technology.

The US has accused China of being the broadest cybersecurity threat to the US government and private sector, while China has denied using a surveillance balloon for spying.

Additionally, the US has been critical of Chinese-developed technology, with telecom giant Huawei coming under US sanctions and some lawmakers calling for an outright ban on TikTok over data security fears.



Another issue driving the rivalry is the tech war between the two countries.

The US Department of Commerce has blocked dozens of Chinese companies from acquiring American technology, while China has accused the US of seeking to unfairly suppress Chinese tech companies and thwart its economic rise.

The US has also imposed sweeping restrictions on China's access to high-end chips.

Taiwan and the Pacific are also contentious issues between the two countries.

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and has increased arms sales to the island in recent years.

The US has also stepped up its military presence in the region, conducting regular freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea.

China, meanwhile, views Taiwan as a renegade province that must be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Additionally, Beijing and Washington's competition for influence in the Pacific has picked up speed in recent months, with China growing increasingly angered by what it sees as a US bid to thwart its might.