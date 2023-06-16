Judicial milestone as England gets first woman chief justice. Twitter/JudiciaryUK

Dame Sue Carr has made history as the first woman to be appointed as the most senior judge in England and Wales. The role she will assume is that of Lord Chief Justice, a position with a history dating back to the 13th century.

Carr, a veteran UK lawyer, was chosen to succeed the retiring Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett. Her appointment comes as the UK government aims to improve gender diversity in senior legal roles.

As the Lord Chief Justice, Carr will oversee the judiciary in England and Wales, although Scotland has its own separate legal system. It's worth noting that the establishment of the UK Supreme Court in 2009 slightly diminished the title-holder's preeminence.

Carr's legal career spans several notable achievements. She worked at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. In 2009, she became a criminal judge, and since 2020, she has served on the appeals court. Carr's appointment demonstrates the UK government's commitment to promoting gender diversity in the judiciary. However, the representation of ethnic minorities in senior legal roles remains a challenge. According to a Law Society report from last year, black judges account for just over one percent of the total in England and Wales, with minimal progress observed since 2014.

Dame Sue Carr's appointment as Lord Chief Justice signifies an important milestone. The historic role, with its rich heritage, will now be occupied by a woman for the first time. Her official appointment by the King, based on the recommendation of an independent selection panel, was made following the advice of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk. The Lord Chief Justice's responsibilities include interacting with the government regarding resources for the judiciary, as well as overseeing the welfare, training, guidance, deployment of judges, and allocation of work in the courts.

Lady Justice Carr brings extensive experience to her new role. Throughout her career, she has held various senior positions, including chair of the Bar Standards Board conduct committee and complaints commissioner to the International Criminal Court in the Hague. Her legal journey began in 1987 after qualifying as a barrister, and she has since excelled in criminal law, earning the distinction of becoming a High Court judge in 2013 and a Lady Justice of Appeal in 2020.

Apart from her legal accomplishments, Carr is a talented musician, actively participating in the Bar Choral Society as a singer and playing the piano. She is married and has three children.