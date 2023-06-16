 
menu menu menu
world
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Judicial milestone as England gets first woman chief justice

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Judicial milestone as England gets first woman chief justice. Twitter/JudiciaryUK
Judicial milestone as England gets first woman chief justice. Twitter/JudiciaryUK

Dame Sue Carr has made history as the first woman to be appointed as the most senior judge in England and Wales. The role she will assume is that of Lord Chief Justice, a position with a history dating back to the 13th century. 

Carr, a veteran UK lawyer, was chosen to succeed the retiring Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett. Her appointment comes as the UK government aims to improve gender diversity in senior legal roles.

As the Lord Chief Justice, Carr will oversee the judiciary in England and Wales, although Scotland has its own separate legal system. It's worth noting that the establishment of the UK Supreme Court in 2009 slightly diminished the title-holder's preeminence.

Carr's legal career spans several notable achievements. She worked at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. In 2009, she became a criminal judge, and since 2020, she has served on the appeals court. Carr's appointment demonstrates the UK government's commitment to promoting gender diversity in the judiciary. However, the representation of ethnic minorities in senior legal roles remains a challenge. According to a Law Society report from last year, black judges account for just over one percent of the total in England and Wales, with minimal progress observed since 2014.

Dame Sue Carr's appointment as Lord Chief Justice signifies an important milestone. The historic role, with its rich heritage, will now be occupied by a woman for the first time. Her official appointment by the King, based on the recommendation of an independent selection panel, was made following the advice of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk. The Lord Chief Justice's responsibilities include interacting with the government regarding resources for the judiciary, as well as overseeing the welfare, training, guidance, deployment of judges, and allocation of work in the courts.

Lady Justice Carr brings extensive experience to her new role. Throughout her career, she has held various senior positions, including chair of the Bar Standards Board conduct committee and complaints commissioner to the International Criminal Court in the Hague. Her legal journey began in 1987 after qualifying as a barrister, and she has since excelled in criminal law, earning the distinction of becoming a High Court judge in 2013 and a Lady Justice of Appeal in 2020.

Apart from her legal accomplishments, Carr is a talented musician, actively participating in the Bar Choral Society as a singer and playing the piano. She is married and has three children.

More From World:

N Korea fires two missiles after warning of responding to S Korea-US drills

N Korea fires two missiles after warning of responding to S Korea-US drills
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Tehran this weekend

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Tehran this weekend
US-China tensions dog the world amid too many bones of contention

US-China tensions dog the world amid too many bones of contention
After Musk and Cook, Bill Gates also makes a beeline for China

After Musk and Cook, Bill Gates also makes a beeline for China

Tweeps award ‘Oscar’ to Indian reporter over Biparjoy's coverage

Tweeps award ‘Oscar’ to Indian reporter over Biparjoy's coverage
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

UK committee finds Boris Johnson responsible for violating COVID rules

UK committee finds Boris Johnson responsible for violating COVID rules

Does India's twin aircraft carriers give it 'formidable maritime capabilities'?

Does India's twin aircraft carriers give it 'formidable maritime capabilities'?
Trump espionage charges: Some cases of leaking classified documents

Trump espionage charges: Some cases of leaking classified documents
Trump faces espionage act charges: What you need to know

Trump faces espionage act charges: What you need to know
US deploys F-22 fighters in Middle East after Russia's actions

US deploys F-22 fighters in Middle East after Russia's actions
Trump's birthday fundraiser exceeds goal as he rakes in $2m

Trump's birthday fundraiser exceeds goal as he rakes in $2m
US urges China to 'responsibly manage' strained ties

US urges China to 'responsibly manage' strained ties
China's Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood

China's Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood
13-year-old shoots teacher at elementary school in Bosnia

13-year-old shoots teacher at elementary school in Bosnia
Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria

Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria
Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters
Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case

Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case
Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment

Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment
Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?